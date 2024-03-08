1.Last year, Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift. According to Bloomberg, the pop star became a billionaire in October, thanks to her rerecorded albums and Eras Tour. The couple has supported each other publicly, with Taylor watching his NFL games and Travis attending her concerts.
2.From 2017 to 2020, Rihannadated billionaire Hassan Jameel, a Saudi businessman. He is the Deputy President of Abdul Latif Jameel, a conglomerate business founded by his grandfather that holds distribution rights to Toyota cars in Saudi Arabia.
3.In 2020, A$AP Rocky started dating the singer. The following year, Forbes reported that Rihanna reached billionaire status thanks to her Fenty Beauty makeup line and Savage x Fenty lingerie company. The couple is still together and shares two children: RZA Athelston and Riot Rose.
4.In 2006, Salma Hayek started dating François-Henri Pinault, CEO of Kering — the corporation his father founded that owns brands like Gucci, Balenciaga, and Yves Saint Laurent. He's also a managing partner of Groupe Artémis, an investment company. The couple welcomed daughter Valentina Paloma in 2007 and tied the knot in 2009. Bloomberg estimates François-Henri's net worth at $35.7 billion.
5.Just before François-Henri and Salma got together, he dated supermodel Linda Evangelista for a few months. They welcomed a son named Augustin James in 2006.
6.In late 2021, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian sparked dating rumors thanks to their SNLkiss and holding hands in public. They confirmed their relationship a few months later but broke up that summer. Kim joined Forbes' World's Billionaire's list in 2021, thanks to KKW Beauty, Skims, her reality TV shows, and endorsements.
7.Julia Fox was first spotted with Kanye West on New Year's Eve of 2021. Nearly two months later, the couple called it quits. Kanye was a billionaire at the time, but his net worth sunk when he lost his Adidas partnership in 2023 after making antisemitic comments. Forbes estimates his current net worth at $400 million.
8.Miranda Kerr met Snapchat co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel at a Louis Vuitton dinner in 2014. They were engaged two years later and married in 2017. The couple is still together and shares three sons: Hart, Myles, and Pierre. Forbes estimates Evan's net worth at $2.9 billion.
9.In 2016, Mariah Carey got engaged to billionaire James Packer — the grandson of media tycoon Sir Frank Packer — with a 35-carat diamond ring. The couple split that same year. Mariah reportedly sued her ex, demanding $50 million as an "inconvenience fee," and ended up with a multimillion dollar settlement. She kept the ring.
10.In 1991, Jane Fonda married Ted Turner, the media mogul who founded CNN and TBS (which stands for Turner Broadcasting System). The couple divorced after 10 years. According to Forbes, Ted has a net worth of $2.5 billion and is the third-largest land owner in the US with about 2 million acres.
11.From 2008 to 2013, Naomi Campbell dated billionaire Vladislav Doronin. Known as one of the "kings of Russian real estate," he is the founder of the Capital Group real estate development company, CEO of Aman Resorts, and CEO of OKO Group — another real estate development firm he founded.
12.From 2012 to 2017, Janet Jackson was married to Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana, the co-managing director of Al Mana Group, a conglomerate founded by his father with over 55 companies. The couple shares one son named Eissa. According to Essence, his net worth is $1 billion.
13.From 1996 to 2005, model Elle Macpherson dated Arpad Busson, a reported billionaire hedge fund manager. The pair shares two children: Arpad Flynn Alexander and Aurelius Cy Andrea.
14.After Arpad and Elle called it quits, he dated Uma Thurman off-and-on from 2007 to 2014. They share one daughter, Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence, whose nickname is Luna.
15.And finally, Grimes and Elon Musk have shared an on-again, off-again relationship since they started dating in 2018. The Tesla CEO — currently the second richest man in the world — is worth $192 billion, according to Bloomberg. The pair has three kids: X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus.
Any other celebs who've dated or married billionaires? LMK in the comments below!