    An Old Clip Of Yung Joc Alleging That Diddy Made Cassie Shave Her Head Has Resurfaced Amid New Abuse Allegations

    Cassie is accusing Diddy of rape and repeated physical abuse that took place for about a decade.

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    This post contains discussions of physical and sexual abuse.

    A year-old interview of rapper Yung Joc recalling a time when he allegedly heard Sean "Diddy" Combs instruct R&B singer and model Cassie to shave her head has now gone viral because of recent abuse allegations against the music mogul.

    Close-up of Yung Joc in sunglasses and a Kangol bucket hat
    Paras Griffin / Getty Images

    Sean "Diddy" Combs is being accused of rape and repeated physical abuse by Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, his former romantic partner. In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court Thursday, Cassie stated that the alleged abuse took place for about a decade.

    Cassie and Diddy at a media event
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

    The "Me & U" singer, who was once signed to Diddy's label, claims that not long after she met him in 2005, when she was 19, his controlling and cruel behavior began — including "plying her with drugs, beating her and forcing her to have sex with a succession of male prostitutes while he filmed the encounters," according to the New York Times.

    Close-up of Cassie smiling at a media event
    Emma Mcintyre / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    Diddy and Cassie dated from 2007 to 2018.

    Near the end of their relationship in 2018, Cassie also accused Diddy of forcing his way into her home and raping her.

    Close-up of Cassie
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

    Two months after their split, Cassie went public with her relationship with fitness trainer Alex Fine, whom she later married in 2019. Cassie and Alex share two daughters: 3-year-old Frankie and 2-year-old Sunny.

    “After years in silence and darkness,” Cassie said in a statement, “I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.”

    Close-up of Cassie and Diddy with paparazzi behind them
    Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

    When the lawsuit went public Thursday, Yung Joc's interview with VladTV resurfaced, detailing a conversation between Diddy and Cassie.

    View this video on YouTube
    VladTV

    Yung Joc claims he was partying at LIV Nightclub in Miami with his ex-wife, Diddy, and Cassie when Diddy noticed a woman with her head half shaved.

    Yung Joc, Cassie, and Diddy sitting together onstage
    John Parra / Getty Images

    "[Diddy] jumped off the bar and said, 'Yo, Cassie. Tomorrow I want you to shave the side of your head.'"

    Close-up of  Cassie with her head shaved on one side at a media event
    Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Yung Joc recalled being shocked by the request. He said he turned to Cassie and asked if she was really going to go through with it.

    Close-up of Yung Joc on VladTV
    VladTV

    Cassie reportedly responded, "Well, whatever Sean wants, I'm going to do."

    Close-up of Cassie with her head shaved, smiling at a media event
    Joe Kohen / WireImage / Getty Images

    Apparently, in a matter of two or three days after their night out, Cassie did shave the side of her head. She even reportedly sent a picture to Yung Joc as proof.

    Close-up of Cassie with the side of her head shaved
    Shareif Ziyadat / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Fans immediately reacted to the clip, while some recalled previous abuse allegations made against Diddy that were connected to Cassie's shaved head.

    Close-up of Cassie and Diddy sitting together
    Jeff Vespa / Getty Images For GQ

    Diddy has denied the allegations in Cassie's report, calling them "outrageous and offensive." He also claims she's been demanding $30 million from him for the past six months and allegedly threatened to write a tell-all book about him and their relationship if he didn't pay.

    Close-up of Cassie and Diddy smiling together at a media event
    Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

    If you or someone you know is in immediate danger as a result of domestic violence, call 911. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or chat with an advocate via the website.