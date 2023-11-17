An Old Clip Of Yung Joc Alleging That Diddy Made Cassie Shave Her Head Has Resurfaced Amid New Abuse Allegations

This post contains discussions of physical and sexual abuse.
The "Me & U" singer, who was once signed to Diddy's label, claims that not long after she met him in 2005, when she was 19, his controlling and cruel behavior began — including "plying her with drugs, beating her and forcing her to have sex with a succession of male prostitutes while he filmed the encounters," according to the New York Times.
Near the end of their relationship in 2018, Cassie also accused Diddy of forcing his way into her home and raping her.
“After years in silence and darkness,” Cassie said in a statement, “I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.”
When the lawsuit went public Thursday, Yung Joc's interview with VladTV resurfaced, detailing a conversation between Diddy and Cassie.
Yung Joc claims he was partying at LIV Nightclub in Miami with his ex-wife, Diddy, and Cassie when Diddy noticed a woman with her head half shaved.
"[Diddy] jumped off the bar and said, 'Yo, Cassie. Tomorrow I want you to shave the side of your head.'"
Yung Joc recalled being shocked by the request. He said he turned to Cassie and asked if she was really going to go through with it.
Cassie reportedly responded, "Well, whatever Sean wants, I'm going to do."
Apparently, in a matter of two or three days after their night out, Cassie did shave the side of her head. She even reportedly sent a picture to Yung Joc as proof.
Fans immediately reacted to the clip, while some recalled previous abuse allegations made against Diddy that were connected to Cassie's shaved head.
Diddy has denied the allegations in Cassie's report, calling them "outrageous and offensive." He also claims she's been demanding $30 million from him for the past six months and allegedly threatened to write a tell-all book about him and their relationship if he didn't pay.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger as a result of domestic violence, call 911. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or chat with an advocate via the website.