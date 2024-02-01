Jaguar, where she sang, "When you rock them short nails, that's lowkey sentimental." Victoria revealed the song was written about her ex This is also evident on "Touch Me," the final track on her 2020 project, where she sang, "When you rock them short nails, that's lowkey sentimental." Victoria revealed the song was written about her ex Kehlani , who was also featured on the remix

"What it's really about is sensuality and foreplay, and not making anything dangerous" Victoria told Variety. "Take the nails off so no one gets hurt. So, you need to cut them so that you can really use your fingers to the best of your abilities. This sounds so crazy [laughs]. But, yes, short nails for the gworls."



And on that remix, Kehlani responded by singing, "I stopped rockin' nails for you."

