As she prepares for the upcoming Grammy Awards, Victoria Monét is opening up about her writing process and finally feeling comfortable about exploring her sexuality in her music.
“I thought that conforming would make me go further,” Victoria told Variety. “Being picturesque, straight… It almost felt like you didn’t want to add any more weights to your ankles trying to win a race."
"It’s like, you’re already a woman, you’re already Black — you’d better pick a struggle.”
Victoria publicly came out as bisexual in November 2018 in a Twitter post, which later encouraged her to speak more freely and unapologetically in her music. In 2019, she was featured on the duet "Monopoly" with frequent collaborator Ariana Grande, where Victoria sings, "I swerve both ways, dichotomy / I like women and men.”
This is also evident on "Touch Me," the final track on her 2020 project Jaguar, where she sang, "When you rock them short nails, that's lowkey sentimental." Victoria revealed the song was written about her ex Kehlani, who was also featured on the remix.
"What it's really about is sensuality and foreplay, and not making anything dangerous" Victoria told Variety. "Take the nails off so no one gets hurt. So, you need to cut them so that you can really use your fingers to the best of your abilities. This sounds so crazy [laughs]. But, yes, short nails for the gworls."
And on that remix, Kehlani responded by singing, "I stopped rockin' nails for you."
"It definitely made a lot of sense...the song was about her. But I'm just happy we got to a place where we can explore those thoughts creatively and not physically. I feel like it's really cool to just be honest and in a vulnerable space musically."
But she isn't the only musician who feared their sexuality might negatively impact their career. Victoria also referenced late music icon Whitney Houston and how sad she felt learning that she also hid her bisexuality. “I’m so sad she wasn’t able to do whatever that she wanted, and the world would [have] been fine. Just do and love who you love."
"And so if I have the ability to talk about it without so much backlash…I know there are special people who hate it. But I feel like since I have the privilege to do so, I should and just be honest. So music has been a playground for sexuality. And some things I don’t even express in words will just come out in music because it’s on my spirit and soul to do so.”
Love that it's been such a therapeutic process for her!
