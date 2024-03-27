After Posting Their Recent Physical Transformation, Kehlani Responded To Being Mocked And Body-Shamed On Instagram

If you're here, maybe you know Kehlani. They're famous for songs like "Nights Like This," "The Way," and my personal fave, "Hate the Club," with Masego.
Well, the singer, whose pronouns are she/they, recently took to Instagram to show off the results of their latest body transformation.
This is them before.
This is after.
It's a fitness journey that Kehlani says has been two years in the making, and all I can say is, "Wow."
I was super impressed with their commitment and the results, but some people started body-shaming Kehlani and saying they were too fit.
Many comments came after they shared one post in particular, showing them in a denim bandeau top and a matching miniskirt, with their abs on full display.
Kehlani ended up seeing them too, because they took to their Instagram story and responded.
Posting a screenshot of a blog post about the photo, where many readers body-shamed them in the comments, Kehlani wrote, "i always wanted to work out so hard that the entire comments in a blog post is surgery accusations."
"i spoke about having breast implant illness YEARS ago and have never and WILL never be getting a fucking cosmetic surgery ever again in my entire life. ever. i worked for this," the singer added.
Kehlani then shared a video of their stomach in real time as they continued to refute claims that they got "ab surgery."
"Ab etching is absolutely insane when I literally have posted in the gym everyday for the past TWO YEARS and in the past months with an entire weighted vest on," they wrote under the comments of the post. Kehlani added that they don't have time for surgery and have an umbilical hernia anyway, making abdominal surgery impossible.
They also made it clear that they're not against people getting surgery — it's personally just not for them. "do whatever u want to ur bodies as long as it's safe," Kehlani stated.
They then ended the post with a message on "body recomposition" and "training" before signing off as a "real gym nerd."
IDK why people are even still commenting on other people's bodies. Staying silent is always an option if you don't have something nice to say.