Bridgerton's Ruby Barker is putting Netflix and Shondaland on blast for allegedly not supporting her through two dark periods in her life.
Ruby played Marina Thompson, a distant cousin of the Featheringtons, whose scandalous pregnancy made her an outcast in the community. She was a series regular in Season 1 and was bumped to a returning guest star in Season 2.
Ruby revealed she had her first psychotic break in 2019 as they were finishing production for Season 1 of Bridgerton and a second one occurred in 2022. Ruby said she received no support from anyone at Netflix or Shondaland.
During a recent interview on Oxford University's The LOAF Podcast, Ruby opened up about her experience on set and the way it negatively impacted her.
“Not a single person from Netflix, not a single person from Shondaland, since I have had two psychotic breaks from that show, have even contacted me or even emailed me to ask me if I’m okay or if I would benefit from any sort of aftercare or support. Nobody."
“During filming, I was deteriorating. It was a really tormenting place for me to be because my character was very alienated, very ostracized, on her own under these horrible circumstances.”
Ruby said she went to the hospital a week after filming Season 1, but that hospital stay was kept quiet because the show was expected to debut soon.
By the time Ruby left the hospital, it was time for the series press run. Before she knew it, her Instagram follower count was rising and she had all of the social engagements to attend. While her life was quickly changing overnight, Ruby was still looking for some form of support...but it never came.
"I was trying really, really hard to act like it was ok and that I could work and that it wasn’t a problem.”
“It’s almost like I had this metaphorical invisible gun to my head to sell this show because this show is bubbly and fun," Ruby said about promoting the show during a distressing period in her life. "I don’t want to come out and poo poo on that because then I’ll never work again.”
This isn't the first time Ruby has opened up about her mental health, regarding the show. Back in May 2022, in a six-minute-long video, she thanked Netflix and Shonda Rhimes for "saving her" while she was "struggling" with her mental health. The video was filmed during a hospital stay.
To learn more about Ruby and her experience, watch the full LOAF Podcast interview below.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.