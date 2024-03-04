Skip To Content
    Timothée Chalamet And Austin Butler Shared Stories Of Their Not So Humble Beginnings On The Disney Channel, And It's Adorable

    "No one believed me!"

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Dune: Part Two's Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler just proved they have a lot more in common than fans might realize.

    Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler in elegant suits smiling and leaning towards each other at an event
    Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images

    During a recent interview with Elle, the costars teamed up for the magazine's Ask Me Anything segment. When asked about their first job, Timothée and Austin revealed both of their Hollywood careers started thanks to Disney.

    Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler seated side by side for an interview, one in a casual sweater, the other in a leather jacket
    Elle

    Timothée kicked things off, stating he got his start on a Disney Channel commercial.

    Timothée Chalamet in a leather shirt and pants at a movie premiere. He is also wearing sunglasses
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

    "They cast an English language-speaking kid, a Spanish language-speaking kid, and then I was the French-Canadian-speaking audience. I had a dialect coach for one line."

    Timothée Chalamet with curly hair wearing a turtleneck and leather jacket smiles at the camera
    Elle

    "We shot in Disney World at 3:00 a.m. 'cuz that's the only time in the park that no one's there. [I was] 9 or 8, and then I went back to school bragging about being in a commercial, and no one believed me."

    Timothée Chalamet with curly hair in a layered turtleneck and jacket, posing for the camera
    Elle

    Apparently, the commercial didn't air enough for any of his classmates to take his claims seriously, but thankfully, Timothée's mom still has a copy of his humble beginnings.

    Timothée Chalamet in a suit smiling at a premiere event
    Han Myung-gu / Getty Images

    As for Austin, despite initially becoming an uncredited extra on Nickelodeon shows like Unfabulous, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, and Drake & Josh, Austin's first paid gig was as a guest star on Hannah Montana.

    Austin Butler in a suit jacket and tie posing at an event
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

    "I never had a real job other than acting. The first time I was ever paid as an actor was on Hannah Montana. It was an episode where she got set up on a blind date. I'm there and at first, she's excited."

    Closeup of Austin Butler
    Elle

    "Then we're watching a horror film and I'm terrified during the film. I'm screaming and just losing my mind, so it turned out to be a bad blind date."

    Miley Cyrus and Austin Butler sitting on the ground in front of a couch in a scene from the show. Miley is holding a bowl of popcorn
    Disney Channel

    Austin has appeared in two Hannah Montana episodes — "Oops! I Meddled Again" (Uncredited) and "My Best Friend's Boyfriend."

    Both Austin and Timothée couldn't help but laugh at their connection.

    Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler sitting on chairs, engaged in a joyful conversation, with one wearing a turtleneck and leather jacket
    Elle

    But that wasn't the only thing they had in common. Austin and Timothée have both hosted SNL, they've both been nominated for Academy Awards, and they both hope to work with Leonardo DiCaprio and Joaquin Phoenix one day.

    Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler sitting, one in a sweater and jeans, the other in a leather jacket and turtleneck, engaging in conversation
    Elle

    To learn more about the Dune: Part Two stars, check out Elle's full interview below:

