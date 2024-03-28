Skip To Content
    Fans Are Supporting Brittany Snow After Claiming "Selling The OC" Star Alex Hall Threw Shade At The Actor, Despite The Netflix Cheating Scandal

    Hmm...

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Fans weren't too happy with Alex Hall's latest Instagram post and its alleged connection to actor Brittany Snow, and now the Selling the OC star is speaking out.

    Alex in a black strapless top with pendant necklace, standing on a garden path
    Courtesy Netflix

    On Wednesday, the California Realtor shared this video with the following note: "Imagine talking shit about me in your ugly town to your stinky friend & I’m just over here having breakfast in Lake Como before I head to my massage."

    Her caption read, "PSA: You will never be criticized by someone doing more than you. When working your way to the top, always have your blinders on. Focus on yourself, your goals, and what’s important to you."

    Alex in a stylish orange dress with a circle detail, seated, smiling in a brightly lit room
    Courtesy Netflix

    Many people fled to the comments, questioning not only the subliminal message she attached to the post but also the timing of it. Several commenters believed that Alex was throwing shade at Brittany.

    Multiple Instagram comments under a post, including &quot;Your energy is giving classless&quot; and &quot;If you weren&#x27;t bothered then why did you post this?&quot;
    Alex Hall / Via instagram.com

    That's because Alex uploaded the video the same day Brittany's Call Her Daddy interview was released. During that interview, the Pitch Perfect star shed some light on the cheating scandal involving Alex and Brittany's now-former husband, Tyler Stanaland.

    View this video on YouTube
    Call Her Daddy

    You can watch the full interview here.

    Brittany and Tyler began dating back in 2018 and officially tied the knot in March 2020. Two years later, in September 2022, the two announced their separation in a since-deleted joint Instagram statement.

    Tyler in a black suit and Brittany in a strapless flared blue gown posing at the Emmys
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    News of their divorce came shortly after Season 2 of Selling the OC premiered. Tyler stars on the reality show alongside Alex, and the two were filmed sharing a kiss in a hot tub.

    Tyler and Alex smiling and sitting, with Alex wearing a stylish cutout dress
    Courtesy Netflix

    But that wasn't the only costar he reportedly got close to. During an episode of the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast, Tyler revealed that he nearly kissed his costar Kayla Cardona twice.

    Kayla in halter neck top smiling at Tyler, gesturing with her hands, in an outdoor seating area
    Courtesy Netflix

    Brittany spoke with Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper about the infidelity drama and what it was like watching her ex-husband's flirtatious behavior on Netflix: "Yes, what happened, happened. What is alluded to in the press is true. I was not aware of a lot of things. And I’ll say that. I will say, what people think happened, happened."

    Brittany in beaded dress smiling at Tyler in blazer and patterned trousers at a media event
    Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images for the 2019 Nantucket Film Festival

    "I did not know what was going on. I think as someone who is so hands-on with my career, I think I was just completely shocked that I didn't have a handle on reality in that way. That was shocking."

    Brittany in yellow strapless gown with mermaid silhouette at award event
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images

    She later added, "There's a lot of grace that I give myself, and also I can own... There's a part of this that I don't have a part in: They messed up. But I tried very hard to see it all from every side and release that anger. Because it doesn't serve me."

    Alex, Tyler, and another man lounging on beach chairs, smiling with drinks
    Courtesy Netflix

    Well, after noticing all of the commotion her Instagram post was causing, Alex added another note to her post, stating that everyone was "jumping to a conclusion."

    Social media post by @alexhalloc: &quot;People in my comments really jumping to a conclusion that this post is related to something that it&#x27;s not; y&#x27;all are here to stir up your own drama for reeeeeal&quot;
    Alex Hall / Via instagram.com

    Hmm...what do you think? Sound off in the comments below!