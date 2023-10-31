    "Pitch Perfect" Premiered Over 10 Years Ago — Here's What The Cast Is Up To Today

    Three became directors, one got a Tony, and one joined the Avengers.

    Evelina Zaragoza Medina
    by Evelina Zaragoza Medina

    BuzzFeed Staff

    13 years ago, Pitch Perfect helped a cappella become one of the biggest music trends of the decade, and one of the coolest things a young millennial could do in college at the time.

    Universal

    So, what's the cast up to these days? You can find out right here:

    1. Anna Kendrick (Beca)

    Anna Kendrick as Beca
    Araya Doheny / Getty Images/Universal Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

    Since Pitch Perfect, Anna has continued starring in movies like The Accountant, A Simple Favor, and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. She also voices Poppy in the Trolls franchise and starred in the first season of Love Life on HBO Max.

    Most recently, Anna directed and starred in Woman of the Hour, which is about real-life serial killer Rodney Alcala's appearance on The Dating Show in 1978.

    2. Brittany Snow (Chloe)

    Brittany Snow as Chloe
    Michael Buckner / Getty Images/Universal Pictures

    Brittany has continued starring in rom-coms like The Late Bloomer, Someone Great, and Hooking Up, as well as the slasher film X. She also had a guest role on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and starred in the controversial Almost Family.

    Most recently, Brittany guest starred in an episode of Not Dead Yet on ABC and made her directorial debut with Parachute, which she also co-wrote.

    3. Anna Camp (Aubrey)

    Anna Camp as Aubrey
    Michael Tullberg / Getty Images/Universal Pictures

    Anna has kept herself very busy since Pitch Perfect ended, starring in movies like The Wedding Year, The Lovebirds, Desperados, and Jerry & Marge Go Large. Her TV work has included leading roles in Good Girls Revolt and Perfect Harmony and guest appearances on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Is It Cake?

    Her most recent role is Patti in the drama film A Little Prayer.

    4. Rebel Wilson (Fat Amy/Patricia)

    Rebel Wilson as Fat Amy
    Don Arnold / Getty Images/Universal Pictures

    Rebel's fame skyrocketed thanks to the Pitch Perfect franchise, and she followed up her time as Fat Amy with starring roles in Isn't It Romantic, The Hustle, Jojo Rabbit, and Cats, which all released in 2019.

    Her most recent roles have been Stephanie in Senior Year (which she also produced) and Sarah in the independent drama The Almond and the Seahorse.

    5. Skylar Astin (Jesse)

    Skylar Astin as Jesse
    Ethan Miller / Getty Images/Universal Pictures

    Skylar continued to have a successful TV career post-Pitch Perfect, including leading roles in Ground Floor, GravesZoey's Extraordinary Playlist, and the last season of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. He also had guest roles on Glee, Halt and Catch Fire, and Grey's Anatomy. His film credits include 21 & Over, Cavemen, and Ghosts of War

    You can currently catch him as the titular character in So Help Me Todd on CBS.

    6. Ben Platt (Benji)

    Ben Platt as Benji
    Theo Wargo / Getty Images/Universal Pictures

    After his breakout role in Pitch Perfect, Ben Platt made his Broadway debut in The Book of Mormon, which he followed up with a Tony-winning star turn in Dear Evan Hansen. He reprised his role as Evan Hansen in the movie, and also played the main role in Netflix's The Politician.

    His most recent roles have been Leo Frank in Parade on Broadway and Amos on Theater Camp.

    7. Adam DeVine (Bumper)

    Adam DeVine as Bumper
    Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images/Universal Pictures

    After Pitch Perfect, Adam returned to his hit sitcom Workaholics and played Andy on Modern Family. He also created and starred in Adam DeVine's House Party for three seasons on Comedy Central. His film credits include The Intern, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Isn't It Romantic, and Jexi.

    He recently reprised his role as Bumper for the Peacock series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin and starred in The Out-Laws alongside Nina Dobrev and Pierce Brosnan. You can also see him on The Righteous Gemstones as Kelvin Gemstone.

    8. Hana Mae Lee (Lilly)

    Hana Mae Lee as Lilly
    Michael Bezjian / Getty Images/Universal Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

    Hana Mae Lee has continued appearing in TV and movies after Pitch Perfect, including The Babysitter and The Babysitter: Killer Queen on Netflix. Her TV credits include recurring roles in Those Who Can't, Patriot, and Perpetual Grace, LTD.

    Her most recent role was earlier this year in the puppet horror film Abruptio.

    9. Alexis Knapp (Stacie)

    Alexis Knapp as Stacie
    Steve Granitz / Getty Images/Universal Pictures

    Alexis Knapp's biggest roles since Pitch Perfect have been Tori in the TBS sitcom Ground Floor and Samantha in the Lifetime Christmas movie My Christmas Prince. Most recently, she appeared in The Orville as the spiky alien Irillia and as Mary Lynne in The Accursed.

    10. Ester Dean (Cynthia Rose)

    Ester Dean as Cynthia Rose
    Getty Images/Universal Pictures

    Most of Ester's onscreen appearances after Pitch Perfect have been as herself, judging several music reality competition shows. She's been a judge on Songland, The Voice, Clash of the Cover Bands, and American Song Contest. She also voiced characters in the Trolls franchise and in Apple TV+'s Central Park. She's also continued her prolific career as a songwriter.

    11. Kelley Jakle (Jessica)

    Kelley Jakle as Jessica
    Erika Goldring / Getty Images/Universal Pictures

    After Pitch Perfect, Kelley starred in four Lifetime movies: Christmas HarmonyMistletoe and MenorahsA Very Charming Christmas Town, and Black Hearted Killer. She most recently costarred in Brittany Snow's Parachute and in Anna Kendrick's Woman of the Hour.

    12. Shelley Regner (Ashley)

    Shelley Regner as Ashley
    David Livingston / Getty Images/Universal Pictures

    After Pitch Perfect, Shelley joined the Disney a cappella group DCappella from 2018 to 2019. She also had a main role in the TV series New Dogs, Old Tricks and has appeared in several horror movies. Her most recent role is in the Tubi mockumentary Underdeveloped.

    13. Chrissie Fit (Florencia)

    Chrissie Fit as Florencia
    Steve Granitz / Getty Images/Universal Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

    After making her debut as Florencia in Pitch Perfect 2, Chrissie Fit had guest roles on several TV shows like Charmed, I'm Sorry, and Amazon Prime Video's television reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer. She's also had several voice acting roles in cartoons like Milo Murphy's Law, Elena of Avalor, and Animaniacs.

    Her most recent work was as Melanie in Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens and Cristina in the indie comedy-drama Cora Bora.

    14. Utkarsh Ambudkar (Donald)

    Utkarsh Ambudkar as Donald
    Noam Galai / Getty Images/Universal Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

    Utkarsh's career skyrocketed after Pitch Perfect, with supporting roles in movies like Ride Along 2, Blindspotting, Free Guy, and Marry Me. His television work includes guest roles in The Mindy Project, Never Have I Ever, and The Dropout. He also played Aaron Burr in the original Vassar College workshop of Hamilton

    You can currently see him as one of the leads in Ghosts on CBS and catch him next year as King Bumi in the live action Avatar: The Last Airbender.

    15. John Michael Higgins (John)

    John Michael Higgins as John
    Michael Tullberg / Getty Images/Universal Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

    John Michael Higgins's long television career only continued to grow after Pitch Perfect, and he's since had notable appearances on shows like Switched at Birth2 Broke Girls, and Drunk History. He also had starring roles in Good News and the Saved by the Bell reboot, and voice acting roles in The Legend of Korra, Big Hero 6: The Series, and Monsters at Work.

    Since 2018, he's been the host of America Says on the Game Show Network.

    16. Elizabeth Banks (Gail)

    Elizabeth Banks as Gail
    Araya Doheny / Getty Images/Universal Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

    After playing sarcastic commentator Gail in the first movie, Elizabeth directed Pitch Perfect 2 and has since directed two more films (Charlie's Angels and Cocaine Bear). Her producing credits also include all three Pitch Perfect movies, The Most Hated Woman in America, Cat Person, and Bottoms.

    She's had starring roles in movies like Brightburn, Charlie's Angels, Call Jane, and The Beanie Bubble, and you might remember that she played Effie in the Hunger Games movies. Since 2019, she's also been the host of Press Your Luck on ABC.

    17. Hailee Steinfeld (Emily)

    Hailee Steinfeld as Emily
    Manny Carabel / Getty Images/Universal Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

    Hailee's acting chops were well established before her debut as Emily in Pitch Perfect 2, but the movie helped launch her music career. She's since released two EPs titled Haiz and Half Written Story, as well as several successful singles like "Starving" and "Most Girls." Onscreen, she has starred in Edge of Seventeen, Bumblebee, and played Emily Dickinson on Dickinson.

    Hailee's most recent hits have been in the superhero genre — she played Kate Bishop in Marvel's Hawkeye and currently voices Gwen Stacy in Sony's Spider-Verse movies. You can also hear her voice as Vi in Netflix's Arcane.