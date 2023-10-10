  • lhm 2023 badge

Selena Gomez Explained Why She's So Transparent About Her Mental Health, And It Has A Lot To Do With Her Fans

"It's very freeing to open up."

by Morgan Murrell

Selena Gomez is the most-followed female celebrity on Instagram, and her relationship with her fans is a big reason for that.

Whether she's making jokes about being single or speaking candidly about her mental and physical health, Selena prides herself in engaging with her fans on all of her social media platforms.

During a recent interview with Wondermind — a new "mental fitness" outlet created by Selena and her mom Mandy Teefey — Selena shared why she's so transparent about her mental state and the one thing she doesn't like to do with her fans.

"When I decided to be open about my mental health, people began to reach out and share their stories," the Rare Beauty founder said. "Listening and connecting was the biggest gift because you feel less alone."

"I am not going to pretend I have it all figured out, and I think it’s always going to be a work in progress. You have to learn to make the choices that are best for you."

Selena revealed she's a big supporter of DBT (dialectical behavior therapy) which is a type of psychotherapy designed to assist people in managing their emotions, behaviors, and thoughts by using four modules: core mindfulness, distress tolerance, emotion regulation, and interpersonal effectiveness.

Selena added that she's thankful there are so many resources out there for people and that more people are being more open about their mental health.

While Selena is happy to have created a space for people to share their stories and seek help, one thing she's not a fan of is giving people advice.

"I don’t love giving advice because I don’t have all of the answers. I’d say, though, find a friend or a family member you feel comfortable talking with and open up about what you are feeling."

"It’s very freeing to open up to someone. There is so much strength in being vulnerable."

So much strength, indeed! To learn more about Selena, be sure to check out her full Wondermind interview.

