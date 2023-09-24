Selena Gomez Playfully Just Revealed Her Relationship Status Online

Selena also recently addressed on SiriusXM her thoughts on dating and on being potentially perceived as "high maintenance" in relationships. "I think I have standards," Selena explained. "And I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance."
"I’m not ashamed to say, 'I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me,'" Selena added.
On what those X, Y, and Z are, Selena explained, "I mean, you gotta be cool, man. Not cool in the sense that people think you’re cool. You just gotta be nice, and like, please make me laugh, and also just be good to my family and people around you."