    Selena Gomez Playfully Just Revealed Her Relationship Status Online

    Hint 💃: "Ima date who I wanna... Stay out late if I wanna... Cause I'll be..."

    Spoiler: Selena Gomez is single and doing just fine!

    Closeup of Selena Gomez in a lace halter dress
    The Rare Beauty mogul uploaded a video on TikTok layered with an audio (from an ex-Love Islander, no less) and mouthed, "Guess who has a boyfriend?"

    Closeup of Selena Gomez playing with her braided pigtails
    "Not me, bitch."

    Closeup of Selena Gomez looking at the camera
    "Ya'll be safe out there!"

    Closeup of Selena Gomez
    This isn't the first time Selena has confirmed her singledom and poked fun at her dating life via social media:

    Selena was last linked to The Weeknd in 2017, and of course, dated Justin Bieber on-and-off from 2010 to 2018.

    Selena also recently addressed on SiriusXM her thoughts on dating and on being potentially perceived as "high maintenance" in relationships. "I think I have standards," Selena explained. "And I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance."

    Closeup of Selena Gomez smiling as she walks through a crowd
    "I’m not ashamed to say, 'I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me,'" Selena added.

    Closeup of Selena Gomez on the red carpet
    On what those X, Y, and Z are, Selena explained, "I mean, you gotta be cool, man. Not cool in the sense that people think you’re cool. You just gotta be nice, and like, please make me laugh, and also just be good to my family and people around you."

    Selena Gomez outside a venue wearing a tweed dress with tights and a long winter coat
    Her fans showed their support for the video:

    &quot;UR SUCH A MOOD&quot;
    &quot;Honestly being single is so relaxing&quot;
    &quot;Independent queen&quot;
    &quot;My alone feels so good, I&#x27;ll only have you if you&#x27;re sweeter than my solitude.&quot;
    Aaaaand, play: "Single Soon."

    You can watch the video here.