Selena Gomez Posted, Then Deleted Two Racy Photos To Her Instagram, And It Caused A Lot Of Discussion About Body Positivity

Unfortunately, Selena Gomez is no stranger to online criticism, but her fans continue to always have her back.
Selena has remained pretty transparent about her love-hate relationship with social media and her decision to take breaks from the apps for her mental health.
Throughout her on-again, off-again journey with social media, Selena has also seemingly become more confident in the things she posts, from fun TikToks to intimate moments from her new relationship with Benny Blanco.
But after the photos generated a lot of attention — both positive and negative — Selena deleted them.
Comments were made about her body, with people saying they "couldn't recognize her" or that she "looked different." There were also some insensitive comments made about her weight. But because we live in a society where people expect celebrities to look the way they did when they were 12 for their entire life, the commentary didn't stop.
Although she didn't address the hurtful remarks this time, Selena has spoken out about her weight fluctuation in the past due to her lupus diagnosis.
"I experienced body image [issues] with my weight fluctuation for the first time," Selena said. "I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues. For me, that's when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff. It's the medication I have to take for the rest of my life. It depends on the month, to be honest. I really noticed when people started attacking me for that."
After she deleted the photos, Selena fans supported her online by sharing sweet messages and encouraging others to think before they speak:
~Deep, audible sigh.~ Please, everyone, if you don't have anything nice to say, do everyone a favor, including yourself, and don't say anything at all. Let's all be kind in 2024!
The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.