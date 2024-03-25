Skip To Content
Selena Gomez Posted, Then Deleted Two Racy Photos To Her Instagram, And It Caused A Lot Of Discussion About Body Positivity

Let's all be kind in 2024!

Morgan Murrell
BuzzFeed Staff

Unfortunately, Selena Gomez is no stranger to online criticism, but her fans continue to always have her back.

Selena Gomez stands with a confident pose, wearing a sparkling sleeveless dress at an awards event
Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images

Selena has remained pretty transparent about her love-hate relationship with social media and her decision to take breaks from the apps for her mental health.

Selena Gomez in a black denim jacket over a red dress posing at SXSW event
Hubert Vestil / SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images

Throughout her on-again, off-again journey with social media, Selena has also seemingly become more confident in the things she posts, from fun TikToks to intimate moments from her new relationship with Benny Blanco.

Over the weekend, the Only Murders in the Building star posted two racy photos on her Instagram story, and they made their way to other entertainment sites.

Selena Gomez / Via Twitter: @ThePopTingz

But after the photos generated a lot of attention — both positive and negative — Selena deleted them.

Selena in an oversize blazer and corset-style top posing at a media event
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Comments were made about her body, with people saying they "couldn't recognize her" or that she "looked different." There were also some insensitive comments made about her weight. But because we live in a society where people expect celebrities to look the way they did when they were 12 for their entire life, the commentary didn't stop.

Selena Gomez in a strapless dark gown with a metallic design, smiling at the Emmys
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Although she didn't address the hurtful remarks this time, Selena has spoken out about her weight fluctuation in the past due to her lupus diagnosis.

"I experienced body image [issues] with my weight fluctuation for the first time," Selena said. "I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues. For me, that's when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff. It's the medication I have to take for the rest of my life. It depends on the month, to be honest. I really noticed when people started attacking me for that."

After she deleted the photos, Selena fans supported her online by sharing sweet messages and encouraging others to think before they speak:

&quot;I opened Twitter to see people (mostly men) hating on this picture of Selena Gomez calling her fat and ugly; YOU NEED TO GET YOUR FUCKING EYES CHECK AND YOUR JAW JACKED YOUR INSECURITIES ARE SHOWING&quot;
Twitter: @matt_sweeten
&quot;maturing is realizing selena gomez never plays victim its yall bullies who make her a victim cause how can a simple selfie bring this much hate for her&quot;
Twitter: @selzduv
&quot;I can so relate to Selena on the major changes our body experiences; the meds from the autoimmune condition, she&#x27;s probably on the pill too; love that she shows it all; so gorgeous and hot!!!!&quot;
Twitter: @dettelindres
&quot;The response to these photos is genuinely APPALLING; people really need to stop bullying and harassing this woman (and women in general) for just existing&quot;
Twitter: @pingley
&quot;you would think that after the passing of Chadwick Boseman, the world would stop commenting on other people&#x27;s looks ESPECIALLY when their health diagnoses are already publicized; the world is such a cruel place it&#x27;s so sad&quot;
Twitter: @simplyaproblem
&quot;these replies are so disgusting; she&#x27;s beautiful&quot;
Twitter: @taylorobvious
&quot;the hate towards selena gomez is so ridiculous, forced and tired, because how a photo of her being sexy brings her so much hate because according to you she doesn&#x27;t see how she should look and then they say that she becomes the victim&quot;
Twitter: @anothervirgox
&quot;I just don&#x27;t get how another persons body bothers some people soooo much??? who cares? these comments are disgusting wtf&quot;
Twitter: @XOJOLA
&quot;People are so vile in the comment section that&#x27;s what y&#x27;all did to Chadwick no love out here humanity is gone&quot;
Twitter: @Theifeanyiii
&quot;She&#x27;s beautiful to me; like ion care for her personality but I find her to always give raw-realness pretty&quot;
Twitter: @Mzi_wamadoda

~Deep, audible sigh.~ Please, everyone, if you don't have anything nice to say, do everyone a favor, including yourself, and don't say anything at all. Let's all be kind in 2024!

The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.