Selena Gomez Posted, Then Deleted Two Racy Photos To Her Instagram, And It Caused A Lot Of Discussion About Body Positivity

Although she didn't address the hurtful remarks this time, Selena has spoken out about her weight fluctuation in the past due to her lupus diagnosis.

"I experienced body image [issues] with my weight fluctuation for the first time," Selena said. "I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues. For me, that's when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff. It's the medication I have to take for the rest of my life. It depends on the month, to be honest. I really noticed when people started attacking me for that."