After Selena Gomez Went Public With Her Relationship With Benny Blanco, A Source Has Shared More Details

In a previous interview with Zach Sang, Benny — who's friends with Selena's ex, Justin Bieber — commented on "cookie-cutter pop artists" that some viewers thought was aimed at her. He said: "Justin's not one of those cookie-cutter pop artists. Like, you know, they're like, 'This is my new single, and here's my makeup line.' And he's like, Justin's, like, 'Yo. I have a pimple, and I have anxiety today.'" At the time, Selena's makeup line, Rare Beauty, had just launched.