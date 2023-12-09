After Selena Gomez Went Public With Her Relationship With Benny Blanco, A Source Has Shared More Details

Selena confirmed her relationship with the music producer through her Instagram. After a fan account posted that she had "seemingly confirmed" they were together, using comments she made about him online and other evidence, Selena took to the comments and wrote, "Facts."
"He is my absolute everything in my heart," she said of Benny under another post.
Selena continued to gush about their romance in other comments — and she also defended it as fans started bringing up how Benny appeared to shade her in the past.
In a previous interview with Zach Sang, Benny — who's friends with Selena's ex, Justin Bieber — commented on "cookie-cutter pop artists" that some viewers thought was aimed at her. He said: "Justin's not one of those cookie-cutter pop artists. Like, you know, they're like, 'This is my new single, and here's my makeup line.' And he's like, Justin's, like, 'Yo. I have a pimple, and I have anxiety today.'" At the time, Selena's makeup line, Rare Beauty, had just launched.
When one fan said she was "corny" for dating him anyway after the apparent dig, Selena replied, “Lol yeah and he’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”
She also said that Benny is "the best thing that ever happened to [her]" and has "treated [her] better than any human being on this planet."
A source chimed in, too, sharing additional details about the relationship with Entertainment Tonight.
The source said, "Selena and Benny have been casually seeing each other for a while and more recently, it became more official."
"Things have been going really well between them, and Selena is happy. She thinks Benny is very funny and, of course, extremely talented. Selena is in a great place in her life and feels content and relaxed. She is enjoying where things are going."
Meanwhile, Benny has only posted this:
...Presumably in response to all the new people flocking to his page to be nosy, like me, but if he directly comments on his relationship with Selena, we'll let you know!