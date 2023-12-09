Skip To Content
    After Selena Gomez Went Public With Her Relationship With Benny Blanco, A Source Has Shared More Details

    Selena went public with Benny, a music producer and collaborator of her ex, Justin Bieber, on Thursday night.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    A source has shed more light on Selena Gomez's relationship with Benny Blanco after they went public Thursday.

    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

    Selena confirmed her relationship with the music producer through her Instagram. After a fan account posted that she had "seemingly confirmed" they were together, using comments she made about him online and other evidence, Selena took to the comments and wrote, "Facts."

    closeup os selena sitting during an event
    Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

    "He is my absolute everything in my heart," she said of Benny under another post.

    @selenagomezbr2.0 / Via instagram.com

    Selena continued to gush about their romance in other comments — and she also defended it as fans started bringing up how Benny appeared to shade her in the past.

    Gotham / GC Images, Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    In a previous interview with Zach Sang, Benny — who's friends with Selena's ex, Justin Bieber — commented on "cookie-cutter pop artists" that some viewers thought was aimed at her. He said: "Justin's not one of those cookie-cutter pop artists. Like, you know, they're like, 'This is my new single, and here's my makeup line.' And he's like, Justin's, like, 'Yo. I have a pimple, and I have anxiety today.'" At the time, Selena's makeup line, Rare Beauty, had just launched.

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    His comments begin around the 3:15 mark.

    When one fan said she was "corny" for dating him anyway after the apparent dig, Selena replied, “Lol yeah and he’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

    @selenagomezbr2.0 / Via instagram.com

    She also said that Benny is "the best thing that ever happened to [her]" and has "treated [her] better than any human being on this planet."

    closeup of her smiling
    Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

    A source chimed in, too, sharing additional details about the relationship with Entertainment Tonight.

    benny at a festival
    Jerod Harris / Getty Images for Interscope Records

    The source said, "Selena and Benny have been casually seeing each other for a while and more recently, it became more official."

    her on the red carpet in a long dress with long gloves
    Jc Olivera / FilmMagic

    "Things have been going really well between them, and Selena is happy. She thinks Benny is very funny and, of course, extremely talented. Selena is in a great place in her life and feels content and relaxed. She is enjoying where things are going."

    Meanwhile, Benny has only posted this:

    spongebob waving fanatically
    Nickelodeon / Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/itsbennyblanco/?hl=en

    ...Presumably in response to all the new people flocking to his page to be nosy, like me, but if he directly comments on his relationship with Selena, we'll let you know!