I grew up during a time when shows with a predominantly Black cast would last for four or more seasons, but as the years pass, the more it turns into a distant memory.ran for eight seasons;ran for five seasons;ran for five seasons;ran for five seasons; That's So Raven ran for four seasons with multiple spin-offs;ran for six seasons; The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ran for six seasons;ran for six seasons;ran for nine seasons;ran for nine seasons; and the list goes on.