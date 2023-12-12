Skip To Content
    "All Of Us Strangers" Star Paul Mescal Opened Up About Filming Sex Scenes With Andrew Scott And Why They Were Important To The Film

    "My character serves as a safe landing space for him to re-explore his sexuality."

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    All of Us Strangers star Paul Mescal is opening up about what it's like to actually film sex scenes and why he's proud of the ones he's shot so far.

    Closeup of Paul Mescal
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Gucci Cosmos

    During a recent episode of Variety's Actors on Actors series, Paul sat down with Natalie Portman to discuss their latest projects and their experience in Hollywood.

    Closeup of Natalie Portman and Paul Mescal
    Variety

    Paul and Andrew Scott are the leading men in the new romantic fantasy All of Us Strangers, which is a movie adaptation of Taichi Yamada's 1987 novel Strangers.

    SearchlightPictures

    After a chance encounter one night, Andrew's character Adam runs into his mysterious neighbor Harry (Paul's character), and the two eventually develop a romantic relationship.

    Paul and Andrew cuddling in bed in a scene from &quot;All of Us Strangers&quot;
    Searchlight Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

    “Films like this are an indication of a distance that we’ve traveled, but ultimately, there’s quite a ways to go," Paul told Variety. "All I can talk about is my experience with filming those scenes."

    Closeup of Paul Mescal
    Variety

    "Andrew Scott’s character, Adam, who is in his mid-40s, has a difficult relationship to sex. My character serves as a safe landing space for him to re-explore his sexuality. I think sex in film, when it can be healing and sexy at the same time, that’s when it’s at its best.”

    Paul and Andrew in a club in a scene from &quot;All of Us Strangers&quot;
    Parisa Taghizadeh / © Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Paul went on to say how thankful he is to have participated in sex scenes that actually elevated the script, instead of ones that made him question why it was even in the project.

    Closeup of Paul Mescal
    Stefania M. D'alessandro / Getty Images for Gucci

    "I don’t know about you, but I’ve been lucky that I haven’t been in a sex scene in a film where I think, ‘I don’t know why this is here.’"

    Paul&#x27;s character standing shirtless in a kitchen from &quot;All of Us Strangers&quot;
    Chris Harris / © Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    "I also think that the sex scene in May December is a huge moment and so stark," Paul told Natalie. "There’s a wonderful line that your character has, which is so terrifying."

    Closeup of Paul Mescal
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Gucci Cosmos

    "When Charles Melton is sitting at the end of a bed and you say, ‘It’s just what adults do.’ My stomach dropped. I thought, ‘This is so cruel.’”

    Screenshot from &quot;May December&quot;
    Francois Duhamel / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

    All of Us Strangers is set for limited release in the United States on Dec. 22. For more of Paul and Natalie, be sure to check out the full Actors on Actors episode below:

