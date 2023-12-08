Skip To Content
    Matt Bomer Doesn't Have Any Regrets About Passing On A Role As A Ken In "Barbie" But There Is One Opportunity He Hopes Will Happen Again

    "I have pictures!"

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Matt Bomer shared details about his enthusiastic audition for Barbie and if he ultimately regrets passing on the role.

    closeup of him in a velvet blazer
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    During a Wednesday appearance on The Tonight Show, Matt opened up about getting into character for his Ken audition and his thoughts on working with director Greta Gerwig in the future.

    closeup of him against the tonight show logo wall
    Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

    “I got really into it actually,” Matt told host Jimmy Fallon about his audition. “I had some projects in development, and I wasn’t sure if they were gonna happen or when they were gonna happen."

    him sitting for the interview with jimmy
    Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

    "So, I auditioned. I mean, I dressed up like Malibu Ken. I dressed up like Business Suit Ken. I had like four different looks going on. I have pictures of this.”

    closeup of ryan gosling as ken
    Jaap Buitendijk / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Matt was actually looking forward to potentially starring in the box office hit, but the other projects he was attached to were moving forward with production.

    Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

    “I was talking with Greta, I was looking forward to doing it and then the things in development came to fruition, and I would have been away from my family for a year, which was just too much time away.”

    Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

    But the Fellow Travelers star doesn't have any regrets about turning down the role. In fact, he wants nothing more than another opportunity to work with Greta.

    kens dancing in the film
    Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    “No — I mean, I hope I get to work with Greta someday. She’s phenomenal. But I think they made a perfect movie, and it was cast perfectly. And I got to do Fellow Travelers and Maestro, and spend time with my family.”

    closeup of him at an event
    Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

    We couldn't agree more! The Barbie cast was perfect and we're happy Matt was able to go on to star in not one, but two great projects.

    Gilbert Flores / Deadline via Getty Images

    To hear more from Matt, check out his full interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon below:

    View this video on YouTube
    NBC