Matt Bomer shared details about his enthusiastic audition for Barbieand if he ultimately regrets passing on the role.
During a Wednesday appearance on The Tonight Show, Matt opened up about getting into character for his Ken audition and his thoughts on working with director Greta Gerwig in the future.
“I got really into it actually,” Matt told host Jimmy Fallon about his audition. “I had some projects in development, and I wasn’t sure if they were gonna happen or when they were gonna happen."
"So, I auditioned. I mean, I dressed up like Malibu Ken. I dressed up like Business Suit Ken. I had like four different looks going on. I have pictures of this.”
Matt was actually looking forward to potentially starring in the box office hit, but the other projects he was attached to were moving forward with production.
“I was talking with Greta, I was looking forward to doing it and then the things in development came to fruition, and I would have been away from my family for a year, which was just too much time away.”
But the Fellow Travelers star doesn't have any regrets about turning down the role. In fact, he wants nothing more than another opportunity to work with Greta.
“No — I mean, I hope I get to work with Greta someday. She’s phenomenal. But I think they made a perfect movie, and it was cast perfectly. And I got to do Fellow Travelers and Maestro, and spend time with my family.”
We couldn't agree more! The Barbie cast was perfect and we're happy Matt was able to go on to star in not one, but two great projects.
To hear more from Matt, check out his full interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon below: