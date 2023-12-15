Skip To Content
    Matt Bomer And Jonathan Bailey Did Our Puppy Interview, And It's The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

    Jonathan Bailey also revealed how that viral photo with Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal came to be.

    by Joseph Longo, Vicki Chen, alisherman

    You know Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer, stars of the critically acclaimed Showtime series Fellow Travelers.

    Close-up of Jonathan and Matt smiling
    Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed

    Well, they're now also the stars of our latest Puppy Interview!

    Close-up of Jonathan and Matt smiling and holding puppies
    Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed

    Ahead of the Fellow Travelers Dec. 15 finale, Jonathan and Matt stopped by to talk all about their new series, which chronicles a gay love story spanning the '50s to the '80s, all while cuddling up to some of the cutest little dogs.

    Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed

    But that's not all. They also opened up about their most memorable nicknames (like "Boatmeal" for Matt), and Jonathan shared the origin story for that viral photo with All of Us Strangers stars Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott.

    Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed

    Oh, and Matt also opened up about all the different Kens he dressed as for his Barbie audition and what it was like working with Bradley Cooper on Maestro. You'll want to hear what he has to say!

    Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed

    So watch Jonathan and Matt's Puppy Interview:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed / Via youtube.com

    Then go watch Fellow Travelers on Showtime or Paramount+.

    View this video on YouTube
    ShowTime / Via youtube.com

    And consider adopting a dog from Muddy Paws Rescue!