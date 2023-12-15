Matt Bomer And Jonathan Bailey Did Our Puppy Interview, And It's The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

Ahead of the Fellow Travelers Dec. 15 finale, Jonathan and Matt stopped by to talk all about their new series, which chronicles a gay love story spanning the '50s to the '80s, all while cuddling up to some of the cutest little dogs.
But that's not all. They also opened up about their most memorable nicknames (like "Boatmeal" for Matt), and Jonathan shared the origin story for that viral photo with All of Us Strangers stars Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott.
Oh, and Matt also opened up about all the different Kens he dressed as for his Barbie audition and what it was like working with Bradley Cooper on Maestro. You'll want to hear what he has to say!