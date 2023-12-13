Irish icons Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott recently joined forces for the romantic fantasy film All of Us Strangers, which is based on Taichi Yamada's 1987 novel Strangers. After crossing paths with his mysterious neighbor Harry (played by Paul), Adam (played by Andrew) returns to the house he grew up in, where he discovers his parents, who died 30 years ago, appear to still be alive.
In celebration of their new film, Andrew and Paul teamed up once again to see how well they know each other in the costar test!
They talked about the most famous people in their contacts.
They called out Paul's bad texting habits.
And they tried to guess each other's "Roman Empire."
Aaaand they pretty much cracked themselves up the entire time!
You can watch Andrew and Paul's full costar test below, and be sure to check out All of Us Strangers in theaters on Dec. 22!