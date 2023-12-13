Skip To Content
    Andrew Scott And Paul Mescal Talked About The Most Famous People In Their Contacts, Their "Roman Empires," And A Bunch Of Other Things In Their Costar Test

    Paul: "You sent a lovely text." Andrew: "Which you ignored!"

    by Kristen Harris, Vicki Chen, alisherman

    Irish icons Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott recently joined forces for the romantic fantasy film All of Us Strangers, which is based on Taichi Yamada's 1987 novel Strangers. After crossing paths with his mysterious neighbor Harry (played by Paul), Adam (played by Andrew) returns to the house he grew up in, where he discovers his parents, who died 30 years ago, appear to still be alive.

    In celebration of their new film, Andrew and Paul teamed up once again to see how well they know each other in the costar test!

    They talked about the most famous people in their contacts.

    Andrew says Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the most famous person in his contacts, and Paul says Pedro Pascal is his
    They called out Paul's bad texting habits.

    Paul says Andrew sent him a lovely text saying &quot;I&#x27;m happy, I love you,&quot; and Andrew replies &quot;Oh yeah, which you ignored!&quot;
    And they tried to guess each other's "Roman Empire."

    Paul guesses the Beach Boys, and Andrew looks very confused
    Aaaand they pretty much cracked themselves up the entire time!

    Both men laughing with her hands in front of their faces
    You can watch Andrew and Paul's full costar test below, and be sure to check out All of Us Strangers in theaters on Dec. 22!

