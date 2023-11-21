Despite typically keeping details of their marriage private, Leighton Meester is opening up about her life with husband Adam Brody.
During a recent interview with E! News, Leighton shared some rare comments about her "normal relationship" with The O.C. alum.
"We're super, super lucky, and I think we recognize how lucky we are with one another," Leighton said.
"We give each other a lot of respect and time and attention and focus — like, really put our time and energy into a relationship."
Leighton and Adam have been married for nine years. They began dating after filming The Oranges together back in 2010. They got engaged in 2013 and tied the knot in a small ceremony on Feb. 15, 2014.
And while she knows their relationship is far from perfect, the EXmas star said they've found a way to "just make it work" through the "good and the hard" times.
Leighton and Adam also have two children together, who they prefer to keep out of the spotlight — an 8-year-old daughter named Arlo and a 3-year-old son, whose name has not been made public yet.
The two have continued to flourish on-and-off screen as they've shared the screen together on several projects, including episodes of Single Parents and their latest action-thriller River Wild.