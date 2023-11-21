Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Leighton Meester Gushing Over Husband Adam Brody, Despite Her Usually Keeping Quiet About Their Relationship, Is Making Me Smile From Ear-To-Ear

    I'll never get over this Gossip Girl and The O.C. crossover!

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Despite typically keeping details of their marriage private, Leighton Meester is opening up about her life with husband Adam Brody.

    Closeup of Leighton Meester smiling on the red carpet
    Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

    During a recent interview with E! News, Leighton shared some rare comments about her "normal relationship" with The O.C. alum.

    Closeup of Leighton Meester smiling as she walks outside
    Valentina S. Frugiuele / Getty Images for Cultural Influence

    "We're super, super lucky, and I think we recognize how lucky we are with one another," Leighton said.

    Closeup of Adam Brody and Leighton Meester at a media event
    Noam Galai / Getty Images

    "We give each other a lot of respect and time and attention and focus — like, really put our time and energy into a relationship."

    Closeup of Leighton Meester and Adam Brody on the red carpet
    Alberto Rodriguez / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    Leighton and Adam have been married for nine years. They began dating after filming The Oranges together back in 2010. They got engaged in 2013 and tied the knot in a small ceremony on Feb. 15, 2014.

    Closeup of Adam and Leighton lean in for a photo on the red carpet
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

    And while she knows their relationship is far from perfect, the EXmas star said they've found a way to "just make it work" through the "good and the hard" times.

    Closeup of Leighton Meester
    Gabriel Olsen / Getty Images

    Leighton and Adam also have two children together, who they prefer to keep out of the spotlight — an 8-year-old daughter named Arlo and a 3-year-old son, whose name has not been made public yet.

    Closeup of Adam and Leighton
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    The two have continued to flourish on-and-off screen as they've shared the screen together on several projects, including episodes of Single Parents and their latest action-thriller River Wild.

    Closeup of Leighton and Adam sitting on a couch
    Scott Everett White / ABC via Getty Images

    To hear more, be sure to check out the full E! News interview with Leighton Meester tonight at 11 p.m. EST.