    "EXmas," Your New Favorite Holiday Rom-Com, Is Finally Here

    Who doesn't love a little chaotic Christmas romance with Leighton Meester and Robbie Amell?

    Ayla Smith
    by Ayla Smith

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Nothing marks the start of the holiday season like a holiday rom-com, and oh, do we have a good one for you today!

    Mother and daughter look shocked by Christmas tree
    Freevee

    This year, as one of our holiday treats, we have EXmas, streaming now on Freevee. It stars none other than Leighton Meester from Gossip Girl. She plays Ali, a sweet but fierce professional baker.

    Leighton Meester laughs while holding a glass of wine
    Freevee

    It also stars Robbie Amell, whom you might recognize from Upload and who does look quite handsome in a Christmas sweater. He plays Graham, a work-obsessed game designer.

    Robbie Amell in Christmas sweater
    Freevee

    Ali and Graham were once engaged but are no longer together. And they are not on good terms.

    Ali and Graham proposal by lake
    Freevee

    But do you know who is still on good terms? Ali and Graham's awesome family. They love her.

    Ali putting decorations on Xmas tree
    Freevee

    As we all know, breaking up with parents is sometimes the hardest part of ending a relationship.

    Graham's parents ask their now-single son if he's coming home for Christmas, but he decides not to join them because he has something more important to attend to: a work deadline.

    Freevee

    Already, I have some ideas about why his engagement to Ali didn't work out.

    Of course, Graham decides at the last minute to show up unannounced — and discovers that his parents have invited his ex-fiancé for Christmas instead, not realizing that he'd be coming.

    Freevee

    The exes don't really want to spend the holidays together — nor do they want to be the one who has to leave. Given that there is some question about which of them is more liked by the family, they make a bet to see who will be the one asked to leave by Christmas morning.

    Ali and Graham fighting in front of the Xmas tree
    Freevee

    Hilarity ensues, as it likely would if you were forced to spend Christmas with your ex.

    Family playing board game around the table at Christmas
    Freevee

    I'm here for it. Let the games begin!

    Cheersing around a Christmas table
    Freevee

    As they prank and compete with each other to try to make the other person flee and go back home, unresolved feelings start to reemerge, because of course.

    Freevee

    Will these two sort out their issues before the end of the holidays? We'll have to watch to find out!!

    Ali and Graham
    Freevee

    Honestly, sometimes you just need to snuggle up with a feel-good movie like this over the holidays.

    Not only do we love a chaotic holiday romance, but we also love a story where exes unexpectedly collide and need to figure out their issues.

    Graham shaking a present and saying, &#x27;Hope it&#x27;s not another ex!&quot;
    Freevee

    EXmas has it all, and the best part is, it's a Freevee Original, so you'll be able to watch it for FREE!

    EXmas title page with &quot;Nov 17&quot;
    Freevee

    It also happens to be a BuzzFeed Studios production!

    EXmas is streaming now exclusively on Freevee in the US, UK, Germany, and Austria. Watch it here!