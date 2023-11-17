"EXmas," Your New Favorite Holiday Rom-Com, Is Finally Here

It also stars Robbie Amell, whom you might recognize from Upload and who does look quite handsome in a Christmas sweater. He plays Graham, a work-obsessed game designer.
Ali and Graham were once engaged but are no longer together. And they are not on good terms.
But do you know who is still on good terms? Ali and Graham's awesome family. They love her.
Graham's parents ask their now-single son if he's coming home for Christmas, but he decides not to join them because he has something more important to attend to: a work deadline.
Of course, Graham decides at the last minute to show up unannounced — and discovers that his parents have invited his ex-fiancé for Christmas instead, not realizing that he'd be coming.
The exes don't really want to spend the holidays together — nor do they want to be the one who has to leave. Given that there is some question about which of them is more liked by the family, they make a bet to see who will be the one asked to leave by Christmas morning.
Hilarity ensues, as it likely would if you were forced to spend Christmas with your ex.
I'm here for it. Let the games begin!
As they prank and compete with each other to try to make the other person flee and go back home, unresolved feelings start to reemerge, because of course.
Will these two sort out their issues before the end of the holidays? We'll have to watch to find out!!
Not only do we love a chaotic holiday romance, but we also love a story where exes unexpectedly collide and need to figure out their issues.
EXmas has it all, and the best part is, it's a Freevee Original, so you'll be able to watch it for FREE!
EXmas is streaming now exclusively on Freevee in the US, UK, Germany, and Austria. Watch it here!