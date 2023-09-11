    Kid Cudi Addressed Rumors That He's No Longer Friends With Timothée Chalamet After A Video Went Viral On TikTok

    "I will always love him."

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    Kid Cudi is setting the record straight on where he stands with Timothée Chalamet.

    Closeup of Kid Cudi at a media event
    On Sunday morning, Kid Cudi — whose real name is Scott Mescudi — hosted a Q&A on Twitter with his followers. One person asked about rumors that he ended his friendship with Timothée, but Kid Cudi confirmed that couldn't be further from the truth.

    Closeup of Timothée and Kid Cudi smiling for a photo together in a room full of people
    A Timothée fan account retweeted an old tweet from Kid Cudi that featured a fun selfie of him and Timothée. In the retweet they wrote, "I'm devastated rn (right now)." The image was posted in late January 2021 and featured them hanging out on New Year's Eve.

    Confused by their caption, Kid Cudi responded, "What happened???"

    So, another follower jumped in and explained that a lot of people thought that they weren't friends anymore after Kid Cudi allegedly unfollowed Timothée. There's even a viral TikTok supporting that theory.

    This made the rapper and actor even more confused. He immediately shut down those rumors and confirmed that not only did they speak recently, but he also still loves the Dune star like a "brother."

    Closeup of Timothée and Kid Cudi on the red carpet
    "What da hell," Kid Cudi wrote on Twitter. "I literally just shouted him out in 'Most Ain't Dennis.' I spoke to him a few weeks ago."

    Closeup of Kid Cudi at a Grammy event wearing a denim coat, a t-shirt with Garfield on the front, and a camo print bucket hat
    "Most Ain't Dennis" is a song on Kid Cudi's forthcoming album INSANO.

    "Timmy is my brother til the end of time and beyond I will always ALWAYS love him. We are good. Trust me."

    Closeup of Timothée Chalamet
    And he assured that their friendship, which started when Timothée was a 17-year-old fan meeting the musician after a show, isn't going anywhere, anytime soon.

    Closeup of Kid Cudi
    Kid Cudi concluded his tweet by reminding his fans not to believe all of the gossip they see online.

