    Here's What Jordyn Woods Had To Say After People Assumed She Was Throwing Shade At Khloé Kardashian With Her New Clothing Line

    Opinions, opinions...

    Morgan Murrell
    Jordyn Woods is responding to rumors that she was throwing shade at Khloé Kardashian, four years after the infamous Tristan Thompson-cheating scandal.

    A closeup of Jordyn at a GQ event in a feathered strapless dress
    Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for GQ

    In February 2019, news broke that Jordyn and Tristan shared a kiss at a party. Why was this such a big deal? Well, at the time, Jordyn was Kylie Jenner's longtime best friend and a close friend of the Kardashian/Jenner family.

    A closeup of Jordyn and kylie
    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for SECNDNTURE

    The following month, Jordyn sat down for a Red Table Talk interview with family friend Jada Pinkett Smith as she told her side of what happened that night.

    Facebook Watch

    Fast forward to 2023, everyone involved has since moved on and Jordyn and Kylie were even spotted hanging out together in July.

    the two in the park
    Chesnot / WireImage / Getty Images

    So, when did those shade rumors start? Well, Jordyn was recently spotted wearing a letterman jacket with the saying, "I don't need your situation on it" — which just so happens to be what Jordyn said about Khloé's relationship with Tristan during her RTT discussion.

    closeup of jordyn in a jacket and beanie
    David Sherman / NBAE via Getty Images

    And she was spotted in this jacket not long after the latest episode of The Kardashians was released last week, where Tristan is seen going on an apology tour with Kylie and her sisters, without ever actually apologizing to Jordyn for putting her in that situation.

    View this video on YouTube
    E! News

    The jacket is a sample from her clothing line's Woods by Jordyn archive, which she collaborated on with her boyfriend, power-forward for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns Jr.

    But once people started to accuse Jordyn of throwing a dig at Khloé, she immediately shut those rumors down. She took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to address the noise.

    closeup of jordyn
    Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for IWC Schaffhausen

    Jordyn denied the rumors, adding that the quote is just a universal phrase that everyone can relate to.

    her post on instagram
    Jordyn Woods / Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/jordynwoods/3241393561680582554/

    She then let her followers know that, "Everything is not that deep" and not always connected to drama.

    Jordyn Woods / Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/jordynwoods/3241406349736026198/

    Finally, Jordyn shared an image of Karl-Anthony reposting her Instagram Story, while also shifting the conversation to focus on the letterman and the inspiration behind it.

    Jordyn Woods / Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/jordynwoods/3241447862079577247/

    And that's that on that! So, whether you choose to believe it or not, one thing we can all agree on is that quote is pretty relatable AND it's good to see all parties involved moving past the scandal, and on with their lives.