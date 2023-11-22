In February 2019, news broke that Jordyn and Tristan shared a kiss at a party. Why was this such a big deal? Well, at the time, Jordyn was Kylie Jenner's longtime best friend and a close friend of the Kardashian/Jenner family.
So, when did those shade rumors start? Well, Jordyn was recently spotted wearing a letterman jacket with the saying, "I don't need your situation on it" — which just so happens to be what Jordyn said about Khloé's relationship with Tristan during her RTT discussion.
And she was spotted in this jacket not long after the latest episode of The Kardashians was released last week, where Tristan is seen going on an apology tour with Kylie and her sisters, without ever actually apologizing to Jordyn for putting her in that situation.
The jacket is a sample from her clothing line's Woods by Jordyn archive, which she collaborated on with her boyfriend, power-forward for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns Jr.
But once people started to accuse Jordyn of throwing a dig at Khloé, she immediately shut those rumors down. She took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to address the noise.
Jordyn denied the rumors, adding that the quote is just a universal phrase that everyone can relate to.
She then let her followers know that, "Everything is not that deep" and not always connected to drama.
Finally, Jordyn shared an image of Karl-Anthony reposting her Instagram Story, while also shifting the conversation to focus on the letterman and the inspiration behind it.
And that's that on that! So, whether you choose to believe it or not, one thing we can all agree on is that quote is pretty relatable AND it's good to see all parties involved moving past the scandal, and on with their lives.