After nearly two decades of marriage, Joel Madden still can't help but gush about his wife Nicole Richie and the family they created together.
During a recent interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Joel opened up about his relationship and how they've made it work throughout the years.
"Nicole is a real — the more you know her, the more you love her," Joel said. "It takes time to get to know her, but she's just classy."
Joel went on to compliment Nicole, Drew, and Cameron Diaz (who's married to his twin brother Benji Madden) for being "really strong, amazing, powerful women" and for the way they've handled their careers in a male-dominated industry.
"I’ve watched Nicole navigate — 17 years now, we've been together."
The two began dating back in 2006 and tied the knot in 2010. Joel and Nicole share two children together — their daughter Harlow Winter Kate, 15, and their son Sparrow James Midnight, 14. Joel admitted how "lucky" he feels to be their dad and Nicole's husband.
"I always tell my kids, ‘You make it so easy to be a dad.’ They’re just good kids," the Ink Master star said. "They’re great, and I think they’re like their mom."
But making it to 17 years of marriage wasn't an easy walk in the park. Joel revealed it took work, both individually and collectively.
"We don’t pretend to be perfect either," Joel added. "I think we’re all human. We go to therapy — lots of therapy."
It doesn't get any cuter than that! To learn more about Joel, be sure to check out the full clip from The Drew Barrymore Show below: