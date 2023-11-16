Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Joel Madden Opened Up About The One Thing That Helped Him And Nicole Richie Reach 17 Years Of Marriage

    "She's just classy!"

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    After nearly two decades of marriage, Joel Madden still can't help but gush about his wife Nicole Richie and the family they created together.

    Closeup of Joel Madden and Nicole Richie on the red carpet smiling for photographers
    Monica Schipper / Getty Images

    During a recent interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Joel opened up about his relationship and how they've made it work throughout the years.

    Closeup of Joel Madden
    Paramount

    "Nicole is a real — the more you know her, the more you love her," Joel said. "It takes time to get to know her, but she's just classy."

    Closeup of Nicole Richie and Joel Madden
    Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for The Daily Front Row

    Joel went on to compliment Nicole, Drew, and Cameron Diaz (who's married to his twin brother Benji Madden) for being "really strong, amazing, powerful women" and for the way they've handled their careers in a male-dominated industry.

    Lionel Richie, Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Cameron Diaz, and Benji Madden
    Donato Sardella / Getty Images for REVOLVE

    "I’ve watched Nicole navigate — 17 years now, we've been together."

    Closeup of Joel Madden and Nicole Richie
    Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage / Getty Images

    The two began dating back in 2006 and tied the knot in 2010. Joel and Nicole share two children together — their daughter Harlow Winter Kate, 15, and their son Sparrow James Midnight, 14. Joel admitted how "lucky" he feels to be their dad and Nicole's husband.

    "I always tell my kids, ‘You make it so easy to be a dad.’ They’re just good kids," the Ink Master star said. "They’re great, and I think they’re like their mom."

    But making it to 17 years of marriage wasn't an easy walk in the park. Joel revealed it took work, both individually and collectively.

    Closeup of Joel Madden on the red carpet
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    "We don’t pretend to be perfect either," Joel added. "I think we’re all human. We go to therapy — lots of therapy."

    It doesn't get any cuter than that! To learn more about Joel, be sure to check out the full clip from The Drew Barrymore Show below:

    View this video on YouTube
    Paramount