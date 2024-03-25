Cameron Diaz And Benji Madden Revealed The Bird-Themed Name Of Their Baby Son

Cameron, 51, and Benji, 45, had their first child, Raddix, in 2019. The couple do not post pictures of their children, with Cameron citing a "strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy." Indeed, Cameron herself has largely retired from acting, having last appeared in a movie in 2014.
On Friday, Benji announced that the couple were "blessed and excited" to announce that their son, named Cardinal Madden, had been born.
"He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures– but he’s a really cute," the Good Charlotte vocalist continued. "We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!"
A source told People magazine of the news, “They were always hoping for a second baby, because they love being parents. For years, Cameron wanted to be a mom," they add. "She gets very emotional when she talks about the long journey to motherhood. She feels beyond lucky to now have two children."