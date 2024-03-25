Skip To Content
Cameron Diaz And Benji Madden Revealed The Bird-Themed Name Of Their Baby Son

"We are feeling so blessed and grateful."

Natasha Jokic
by Natasha Jokic

BuzzFeed Staff

Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden have welcomed their second child together.

Cameron and Benji on the street holding hands and smiling
Ricky Vigil M / GC Images

Cameron, 51, and Benji, 45, had their first child, Raddix, in 2019. The couple do not post pictures of their children, with Cameron citing a "strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy." Indeed, Cameron herself has largely retired from acting, having last appeared in a movie in 2014.

Cameron smiling with hoop earrings in a white blazer over a dot-patterned top
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

Cameron said of having a toddler in 2022, "The whole concept of aging has just changed completely, even in the last 10 years. It's totally opened up. I'm excited. I've got 50 or 60 years to go — I want to live to be 110, since I've got a young child."

On Friday, Benji announced that the couple were "blessed and excited" to announce that their son, named Cardinal Madden, had been born.

"He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures– but he’s a really cute," the Good Charlotte vocalist continued. "We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!"

Cameron in a blazer, necklace, and jeans at a media event
Jb Lacroix / WireImage

A source told People magazine of the news, “They were always hoping for a second baby, because they love being parents. For years, Cameron wanted to be a mom," they add. "She gets very emotional when she talks about the long journey to motherhood. She feels beyond lucky to now have two children."

Benji in a leather jacket and cap with Cameron, in a white blazer, both smiling
Donato Sardella / Getty Images for Revolve

Congratulations to the family!