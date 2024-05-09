    Jodie Turner-Smith Detailed The Emotional Inspiration Behind Her 2024 Met Gala Look And How It's Connected To Her Split With Ex-Husband Joshua Jackson

    "I am ever changing, ever growing, always beginning..."

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala

    Jodie Turner-Smith is speaking candidly about the relationship she's built with herself since divorcing Joshua Jackson.

    Closeup of Jodie Turner-Smith at the Met Gala
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    The two first met back in October 2018 at a party and wed the following year in a private ceremony, after the Queen & Slim star controversially proposed to him.

    Closeup of Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    But after four years of marriage, Jodie filed for divorce in September 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences." Jodie and Joshua share a 3-year-old daughter named Juno.

    Closeup of Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

    Since their split, Joshua has been spotted with fellow actor Lupita Nyong'o.

    Well, eight months after filing, Jodie is reflecting on the relationship she built with herself while letting go of the one she built with her ex-husband. Earlier this week, she penned a heartfelt message on Instagram about her experience attending the Met Gala alone for the first time.

    Jodie Turner-Smith at the Met Gala
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
    Hot Topic
    Let's chat about all things Met Gala
    See our Met Gala Discussions

    "This met gala was a very special one for me…my first stepping out on my own," Jodie wrote. "I had many thoughts after reading the short story that the theme was based on… but what I took away from it was a desire to represent both the power of nature and the delicacy of it. In nature, death is both an ending and a beginning."

    Closeup of Jodie Turner-Smith at the Met Gala
    Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

    "When you prune away that which is dead, new buds are free to grow. Fitting."

    Closeup of Jodie Turner-Smith at the Met Gala
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    This was Jodie's first time attending the gala since being added to the exclusive guest list back in 2022, when she showed up arm-in-arm with Joshua.

    Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson at the Met Gala
    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    She noted that her 2024 white bridal-esque gown, along with the intricate details in the dress have deep, sentimental meaning to her for various reasons.

    Closeup of Jodie Turner-Smith at the Met Gala
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    "The dress Daniel Lee designed for me, full of English flowers, was deliberately bridal — white, representing a rebirth, a clean start."

    Jodie Turner-Smith at the Met Gala
    Gotham / Getty Images

    "[It's] a recommitment to the most important relationship I will ever have, the relationship from which all others grow: my relationship with myself. It is through loving and honoring myself that I am able to love and honor my daughter, and teach her to do the same."

    Woman in textured white v-neck gown with silver jewelry and short blonde hair on a greenery backdrop
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    The journey back to oneself after sharing it with someone else can be difficult but also beautiful. We're glad to see Jodie in a great space.

    To read her full message, check out her Instagram post.

    Hot Topic
    🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
    We see you lurking 👀
    Join a Met Gala conversation instead
    See the Discussions