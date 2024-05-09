Hot Topic
Jodie Turner-Smith is speaking candidly about the relationship she's built with herself since divorcing Joshua Jackson.
The two first met back in October 2018 at a party and wed the following year in a private ceremony, after the Queen & Slim star controversially proposed to him.
But after four years of marriage, Jodie filed for divorce in September 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences." Jodie and Joshua share a 3-year-old daughter named Juno.
Well, eight months after filing, Jodie is reflecting on the relationship she built with herself while letting go of the one she built with her ex-husband. Earlier this week, she penned a heartfelt message on Instagram about her experience attending the Met Gala alone for the first time.
"This met gala was a very special one for me…my first stepping out on my own," Jodie wrote. "I had many thoughts after reading the short story that the theme was based on… but what I took away from it was a desire to represent both the power of nature and the delicacy of it. In nature, death is both an ending and a beginning."
"When you prune away that which is dead, new buds are free to grow. Fitting."
This was Jodie's first time attending the gala since being added to the exclusive guest list back in 2022, when she showed up arm-in-arm with Joshua.
She noted that her 2024 white bridal-esque gown, along with the intricate details in the dress have deep, sentimental meaning to her for various reasons.
"The dress Daniel Lee designed for me, full of English flowers, was deliberately bridal — white, representing a rebirth, a clean start."
"[It's] a recommitment to the most important relationship I will ever have, the relationship from which all others grow: my relationship with myself. It is through loving and honoring myself that I am able to love and honor my daughter, and teach her to do the same."
The journey back to oneself after sharing it with someone else can be difficult but also beautiful. We're glad to see Jodie in a great space.
To read her full message, check out her Instagram post.
