1."After my first ever breakup, my mom told me to look at what happened from the perspective of a friend, or someone else whose only skin in the game is wanting me to be happy."
2."Take the time you need to grieve. My 3.5-year relationship ended, thankfully, amicably, because we wanted different things for our future. We knew that to stay together, one of us would have to compromise more than either of us was comfortable with."
3."Don’t blame yourself for the relationship ending. Once time has passed, ask yourself if the relationship was worth your time and effort. No? You did the right thing."
4."The alternative to breaking up is remaining in a relationship where one or both parties is/are not happy, and that's worse than any split."
5."If you can, try to change your scenery for a little while after a breakup. This is tricky if there are kids involved or other circumstances, but even just a small shakeup can really help."
6."It’s a small thing, but refer to your ex as 'my ex' rather than saying their name."
7."Keep doing your hobbies and maybe add new things!"
8."A good friend said to me, 'Never give 100% of yourself to someone because if it ends, you’ll be left with nothing.'"
9.“You don’t break up and trade down!”
10."Don’t look back. Keep it movin’."
11."You can be sad for a little bit, but don’t stop living your life because of it."
12."The value of things is not in how long they last, but in the intensity with which they happen. That's why there are unforgettable moments, inexplicable things, and incomparable people."
13."I was very sad at the beginning, and I still feel sadness, but what has helped me the most is not seeing this as an isolated and devastating tragedy."
14.Lastly, "Write out whatever you feel in the moment."
