Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Euphoria" Star Colman Domingo Is Finally Speaking Out After Allegations That The Show's Set Was "Toxic"

    “I’m not gonna invalidate [anyone’s] experience."

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Colman Domingo is shedding light on his experience working on the Euphoria set after reports claimed set life for Season 2 was "toxic," with multiple background actors alleging mistreatment (including lack of meals and being denied bathroom privileges) and long working hours.

    Closeup of Colman Domingo
    Eamonn M. Mccormack / Getty Images for Warner Bros

    HBO shut down those allegations.

    In the controversial HBO series, Colman stars as recovering addict, Ali Muhammad, as well as the sponsor/mentor-figure to Zendaya's character Rue.

    Colman sitting at a dinner table in a scene from &quot;Euphoria&quot;
    Eddy Chen/HBO

    In a recent interview with the Independent, Colman opened up about working on the show: "I’m not gonna invalidate [anyone’s] experience. But working in television is long hours,” Colman said. "Sometimes you work up to 14 hours a day. And then you have to go home and prep."

    Closeup of Colman Domingo in a suit
    Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

    "You have to really live and work in a very methodical way. A lot of young actors may not be up for the task, or have that same work ethic.”

    The cast of &quot;Euphoria&quot; taking a selfie on the red carpet
    Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for HBO

    Colman, who also stars in the upcoming musical adaptation of The Color Purple, added that after working in the business for so long, hours like that seem pretty "normal."

    Closeup of Colman Domingo
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Netflix

    “I’ve been in this business for 32 years. I know what hard work is. So when I heard those ‘reports,’ I thought, ‘Where is this coming from? That’s just a normal work day.’ Be a professional.”

    Closeup of Colman Domingo
    Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

    He went on to praise director Sam Levinson and the "joyful" environment he created on set.

    Closeup of Colman Domingo
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Netflix

    “There’s no one that’s going to mistreat you on the set of Euphoria. Sam Levinson is joyful, and collaborative, and could not be a bigger advocate for his actors.”

    Colman Domingo, Zendaya, and Sam Levinson
    Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for HBO

    But Colman isn't the only series star to have an opposing view to those allegations. Jacob Elordi, who portrays the disturbed and slightly sociopathic Nate Jacobs, told Variety that the extensive hours come with the territory.

    Closeup of Jacob Elordi
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    “We’re making movies, you know what I mean?” Jacob told Variety. “I mean that in the broad sense, like this is filmmaking. And whilst you shouldn’t suffer, to me there’s great value in working hard."

    Jacob standing in a hallway in a scene from &quot;Euphoria&quot;
    Eddy Chen/HBO

    "And for every hour that I’ve personally put in on that set, I can see it when I watch the show, and I can feel it when I’m walking on the street and people love the show.”

    Sydeney Sweeney looking at Jacob Elordi in a scene from &quot;Euphoria&quot;
    Eddy Chen/HBO

    Euphoria will return for Season 3 in 2025.