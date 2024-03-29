People Are Getting Literal Chills After Listening To Beyoncé's New Album "Cowboy Carter" — And Damn It, She's Done It Again

YEE — and I can't stress this enough — HAW!

Morgan Murrell
by Morgan Murrell

BuzzFeed Staff

Beyoncé took fans to the rodeo with her very first country music-inspired album, Cowboy Carter, and based on these reactions, they're enjoying the ride!

Beyoncé poses joyfully in a  v-neck dress with billowy sleeves
Julian Dakdouk / WireImage via Parkwood

She said the idea for the album came after having an unpleasant experience a few years ago that left her feeling unwelcomed. Although she didn't specify which experience, many believed she was referring to the backlash she received for performing her song "Daddy Lessons" at the Country Music Association Awards in 2016 alongside the Dixie Chicks (now known as The Chicks).

Beyoncé and The Chicks performing on stage
Image Group La / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

"The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me," she wrote. "Act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work."

Beyoncé also submitted "Daddy Lessons" in country music categories for Grammy consideration, but the Recording Academy's country music committee "rejected" it.

View this video on YouTube
CMAA Awards

Before the album made its official debut today, Beyoncé released two lead singles — "16 Carriages" and "Texas Hold 'Em" — that became an instant hit on the radio and TikTok. "Texas Hold 'Em" reached No. 1 on the Hot 100 for two weeks, making Beyoncé the first Black woman to top the Hot Country Songs charts.

Beyoncé in a beaded pantsuit with a matching cowboy hat, smiling, holding a metallic purse
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

"I feel honored to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart," she wrote. "That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you. My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist’s race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant."

Well, fans finally got a taste of the full album, which features surprise collaborations from Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Post Malone, Willie Nelson, and more! Now, they're sharing their initial thoughts ad reactions on Twitter:

1.

Apple Music, ABC / Twitter: @shanellegenai

2.

Reaction Memes / Twitter: @jonnymgdraws

3.

BET / Twitter: @carolinerenard_

4.

Twitter: @DaricCott

5.

NBC / Twitter: @LindseyCreated

6.

First We Feast / Twitter: @therobmilton

7.

40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks / Twitter: @_kengrace

8.

Twitter: @ScottieBeam

9.

Twitter: @KekePalmer

10.

Twitter: @VictoriaMonet

11.

Twitter: @sta_schemin

12.

Parkwood Entertainment / Twitter: @AshleyShyMiller

13.

Parkwood Entertainment / Twitter: @denzeljalexande

14.

ABC / Twitter: @thatguyuptown

15.

Twitter: @JVELOZZ

16.

Twitter: @djordxc

17.

Twitter: @SowmyaK

18.

Bravo / Twitter: @fonzfranc

If there's one thing Beyoncé's going to do, it's give you a full-blown experience through her artistry! Have you listened to Cowboy Carter yet? If so, share your thoughts below!

Nora Fikse / Giphy

And remember, "This ain’t a Country album. This is a 'Beyoncé' album!"