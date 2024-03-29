Browse links
THESE 2-PART HARMONIES BETWEEN BEY AND MILEY on II Most Wanted omgggggg!!!— Shanelle Genai✨ (@shanellegenai) March 29, 2024
They compliment each other SO WELL, my God. Wow, they ate that up so MUCH.
What a duo, what a duet. Harmony heaven for me. Wow, my God today #COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/jihStMwMJ6
Jolene at home last night finding out she’s being dissed yet again 50 years later:#COWBOYCARTER #beyonce pic.twitter.com/aF7tv9Xr0g— Jonny 🏴🕺🏻 (@jonnymgdraws) March 29, 2024
Paul McCartney wrote Blackbird about a Black woman during the civil rights movement so for Beyoncé to put the Black country girls on this specific song. I’m going to be so normal about my favorite song. #COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/PWN6knODHA— Caroline Renard (@carolinerenard_) March 29, 2024
I actually can’t skip around on #COWBOYCARTER it has the same effect of #Renaissance for me that each song is giving me something I need very deeply.— Daric L. Cottingham, M.A. (@DaricCott) March 29, 2024
"you know that hussie with the good hair you sang about — reminded me of somebody I knew back when"— LINDSEY 👩🏿💻 🕯 | UX/UI Doll (@LindseyCreated) March 29, 2024
OMG DOLLY IS GAGGING ME #COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/UE0Oa9klKh
- now about “Desert Eagle.” #CowboyCarter pic.twitter.com/0PBMUgPmrw— Rob Milton (@therobmilton) March 29, 2024
She literally took the genre, did it how they used to do it, did it how they're doing it now, and then did it how she wanted to do it. Now THAT'S how you do it. #COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/VS9bGToc7i— kowboy KENaissance🐎 (@_kengrace) March 29, 2024
Beyonce is such a student of music. My God. Great 1st listen. #COWBOYCARTER— Deets (@ScottieBeam) March 29, 2024
Thank you Beyoncé, for living for your art .. in true Virgo fashion. The dedication! Remarkable. 🫶🏾— Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) March 29, 2024
WAIT BUT II MOST WANTED get me to a campfire immediately— Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) March 29, 2024
I hope this album inspires the girls (and the boys) to take artistic risks and make what they want — do not let these labels and fans lock you into what they think you should do. #COWBOYCARTER— Club Sta Sta (@sta_schemin) March 29, 2024
To the country artists and fans who didn’t want Beyoncé on that CMA stage, this is y’all fault and now you have to sit deep on it and sulk. You woke her up. Thank you #COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/4s6LRHLOt0— Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) March 29, 2024
CMA: She ain’t Country.— Denzel Alexander (@denzeljalexande) March 29, 2024
Beyoncé: WHO AINT COUNTRY??#COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/2YA6ONG7ax
well that's a wrap on #COWBOYCARTER. i would say she's done it again, but this is unlike anything she's ever done. it's better. pic.twitter.com/qnrjl6Jb0Q— little lesbian intern (@thatguyuptown) March 29, 2024
Yea this is giving roadtrip, with my mains this summer. Blasting this album, babushkas n vibes .. #COWBOYCARTER— Juan Veloz (@JVELOZZ) March 29, 2024
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM serves the same purpose in sequence as BREAK MY SOUL.— Clāy (@djordxc) March 29, 2024
Whew… this album is lightyears apart from act i, yet they share so many similarities in intention.
This lady is a fucking genius, dawg. 😩🔥
The artist of my lifetime. #COWBOYCARTER
Beyonce has been at the top of the game for over 25 years.. but she still experiments, sets new records and surprises fans. That’s a true artist #COWBOYCARTER— Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) March 29, 2024
Did I just finish that album… or did that album just finish me? #COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/sy2xszn51W— F. 🥭 (@fonzfranc) March 29, 2024