However, Beyoncé noted her new record came about after feeling excluded from the country genre.
While Beyoncé did not specify what experience inspired the new record, the singer notably faced backlash from some in 2016 following the release the country song "Daddy Lessons," which appeared on her album Lemonade. Beyoncé performed the song alongside the Chicks at the Country Music Association Awards in November of that year.
However, as the New York Times reported at the time, some country fans were upset with her performing at a country awards show.
The following month, the Associated Press reported the country music committee for the Recording Academy, which runs the Grammys, "rejected" having "Daddy Lessons" in country music categories at the awards ceremony after Beyoncé submitted the song for country consideration.
To be clear, Beyoncé did not mention the CMAs, "Daddy Lessons," or the Grammys in her statement about Cowboy Carter. However, she said that the unwelcoming experience from years ago not only prompted her to do a "deeper dive" on country music's history but also informed a desire to continue working in the genre.
She also noted that the record will feature a "few surprises" (including collaborations with unnamed artists that she "deeply" respects) and is "a continuation of Renaissance" (her multi-album project that began with her last album of the same name).
She ended her post writing, "This ain’t a Country album. This is a 'Beyoncé' album. This is act ii COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y’all!"