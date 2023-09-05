    These 55 Celebs Attended Beyoncé's Dazzling Renaissance Tour In Los Angeles

    The likes of Meghan Markle, Laverne Cox, Issa Rae, and so many more made their way to Beyoncé's Renaissance shows in Los Angeles this weekend.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour has been electrifying cities across Europe and North America since May, including (as of this past weekend) Los Angeles. Well, Inglewood, California, to be specific.

    Beyoncé smiling onstage as she performs in a leotard and sunglasses
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    Bey performed three shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, which is part of the greater Los Angeles area. It's the same location Taylor Swift held her LA Eras shows in early August.

    Beyoncé onstage in a metallic leotard, knee-high boots and a matching wide-brim hat
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    Like Taylor's concerts, Beyoncé's SoFi shows were quite star-studded. Rumored couple Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were spotted together in the crowd, as were Zendaya, Tom Holland, and so many others.

    Beyoncé onstage surrounded by dancers
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    So here are just 55 of the many celebrities who attended Beyoncé's LA shows on either Sept. 1, Sept. 2, or Sept. 4, including a few who actually performed before or with the queen herself:

    1. Diana Ross

    Beyoncé and Diana Ross onstage
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    Diana Ross joined Beyoncé onstage on Sunday, Sept. 4, to sing "Happy Birthday." Kendrick Lamar also performed with Bey at the same show.

    2. DJ Khaled

    DJ Khaled onstage
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    DJ Khaled, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Roddy Ricch, Offset, Coi Leray, and Lil Wayne all performed before Beyoncé's set at her Sept. 1 show.

    3. 2 Chainz

    A closeup 2 Chainz smiling
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    4. Wiz Khalifa

    Wiz Khalifa throwing up the peace sign as he stands onstage
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    5. Roddy Ricch

    Roddy Ricch onstage with his arm raised
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    6. Offset

    Offset onstage with DJ Khaled
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    7. Coi Leray

    Coi Leray posing with others including Offset, DJ Khaled, and Wiz Kalifa
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    8. Lil Wayne

    Lil Wayne onstage
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    9. Tina Knowles

    10. Kerry Washington

    11. Kelly Rowland

    Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    12. Meghan Markle

    Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland, and Meghan Markle
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    13. Katy Perry

    Katy Perry wearing sunglasses and throwing the peace sign for a photo
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    14. Alicia Keys

    Kerry Washington and Alicia Keys
    @kerrywashinton/Instagram / Via instagram.com

    15. Tyler Perry

    Tyler Perry and Kerry Washington
    @kerrywashinton/Instagram / Via instagram.com

    16. Cynthia Erivo

    17. Viola Davis

    18. Lizzo and Chris Rock

    Lizzo and Chris Rock
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    19. Yara Shahidi

    Yara Shahidi smiles for a photo as she holds a drink
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    20. Francia Raisa

    Francia Raisa and Yara Shahidi with a friend
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    21. Quinta Brunson

    Quinta Brunson in a car
    @quintab/Instagram / Via instagram.com

    22. Ayo Edebiri

    @quintab/Instagram / Via instagram.com, @ayoedebiri/Instagram / Via Instagram: @ayoedebiri

    23. Vanessa Hudgens

    24. Alexandra Shipp

    25. Keke Palmer

    26. Tracee Ellis Ross

    27. Laverne Cox

    28. Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    29. Kris Jenner

    Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    30. Khloé Kardashian

    Khloé Kardashian
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    31. Hailey Bieber

    Khloé Kardashian and Hailey Bieber
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    Justin Bieber was also spotted in attendance, too.

    32. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez and members of the Kardashian/Jenner family
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    33. Lupita Nyong'o

    34. Karamo Brown

    35. Robin Thede

    36. Issa Rae

    37. Tia Mowry

    38. Trace Lysette

    39. Niecy Nash and Winnie Harlow

    40. Jessica Betts and Brandy

    Jessica Betts and Brandy
    @niecynash11/Instagram / Via instagram.com

    41. Lukas Gage

    @lukasgage/Instagram / Via Instagram: @lukasgage

    42. Halle Bailey

    43. Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, and Zaya Wade

    44. Rosario Dawson

    45. Tessa Thompson

    @tessamaethompson/Instagram / Via Instagram: @tessamaethompson

    46. Lena Waithe

    47. Ariana DeBose

    48. Jodie Turner-Smith

    @jodiesmith/Instagram / Via Instagram: @jodiesmith

    49. Jessica Alba

    50. Frankie Grande

    Frankie Grande
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    51. Cynthia Bailey

    52. Dorit Kemsley

    53. Yung Miami

    @yungmiami305/Instagram / Via Instagram: @yungmiami305

    54. Kate Hudson

    55. And, Rosie O'Donnell

    Of course, this isn't every celebrity who attended Bey's shows over the weekend. So who did we miss that you were happy to see in attendance? Let us know in the comments below!