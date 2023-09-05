These 55 Celebs Attended Beyoncé's Dazzling Renaissance Tour In Los Angeles

Celebrity·Posted on Sep 5, 2023These 55 Celebs Attended Beyoncé's Dazzling Renaissance Tour In Los AngelesThe likes of Meghan Markle, Laverne Cox, Issa Rae, and so many more made their way to Beyoncé's Renaissance shows in Los Angeles this weekend.by Joseph LongoBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour has been electrifying cities across Europe and North America since May, including (as of this past weekend) Los Angeles. Well, Inglewood, California, to be specific. Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood Bey performed three shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, which is part of the greater Los Angeles area. It's the same location Taylor Swift held her LA Eras shows in early August. Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood Like Taylor's concerts, Beyoncé's SoFi shows were quite star-studded. Rumored couple Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were spotted together in the crowd, as were Zendaya, Tom Holland, and so many others. Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood So here are just 55 of the many celebrities who attended Beyoncé's LA shows on either Sept. 1, Sept. 2, or Sept. 4, including a few who actually performed before or with the queen herself: 1. Diana Ross Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood Diana Ross joined Beyoncé onstage on Sunday, Sept. 4, to sing "Happy Birthday." Kendrick Lamar also performed with Bey at the same show. 2. DJ Khaled Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood DJ Khaled, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Roddy Ricch, Offset, Coi Leray, and Lil Wayne all performed before Beyoncé's set at her Sept. 1 show. 3. 2 Chainz Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood 4. Wiz Khalifa Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood 5. Roddy Ricch Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood 6. Offset Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood 7. Coi Leray Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood 8. Lil Wayne Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood 9. Tina Knowles View this photo on Instagram @mstinaknowles/Instagram / Via instagram.com 10. Kerry Washington View this photo on Instagram @kerrywashington/Instagram / Via instagram.com 11. Kelly Rowland Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood 12. Meghan Markle Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood 13. Katy Perry Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood 14. Alicia Keys @kerrywashinton/Instagram / Via instagram.com 15. Tyler Perry @kerrywashinton/Instagram / Via instagram.com 16. Cynthia Erivo View this photo on Instagram @cynthiaerivo/Instagram / Via instagram.com 17. Viola Davis View this photo on Instagram @violadavis/Instagram 18. Lizzo and Chris Rock Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood 19. Yara Shahidi Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood 20. Francia Raisa Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood 21. Quinta Brunson @quintab/Instagram / Via instagram.com 22. Ayo Edebiri @quintab/Instagram / Via instagram.com, @ayoedebiri/Instagram / Via Instagram: @ayoedebiri 23. Vanessa Hudgens View this photo on Instagram @vanessahudgens/Instagram / Via Instagram: @vanessahudgens 24. Alexandra Shipp View this photo on Instagram @alexandrashipppp/Instagram / Via instagram.com 25. Keke Palmer View this photo on Instagram @keke/Instagram / Via Instagram: @keke 26. Tracee Ellis Ross View this photo on Instagram @traceeellisross/Instagram / Via Instagram: @traceeellisross 27. Laverne Cox View this photo on Instagram @lavernecox/Instagram / Via instagram.com 28. Kim Kardashian Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood 29. Kris Jenner Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood 30. Khloé Kardashian Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood 31. Hailey Bieber Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood Justin Bieber was also spotted in attendance, too. 32. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood 33. Lupita Nyong'o View this photo on Instagram @lupitanyongo/Instagram / Via Instagram: @lupitanyongo 34. Karamo Brown View this photo on Instagram @karamo/Instagram / Via Instagram: @karamo 35. Robin Thede View this photo on Instagram @robinthede/Instagram / Via instagram.com 36. Issa Rae View this photo on Instagram @issarae/Instagram / Via Instagram: @issarae 37. Tia Mowry View this photo on Instagram @tiamowry/Instagram / Via instagram.com 38. Trace Lysette View this photo on Instagram @tracelysette/Instagram / Via Instagram: @tracelysette 39. Niecy Nash and Winnie Harlow View this photo on Instagram @niecynash11/Instagram / Via instagram.com 40. Jessica Betts and Brandy @niecynash11/Instagram / Via instagram.com 41. Lukas Gage @lukasgage/Instagram / Via Instagram: @lukasgage 42. Halle Bailey View this photo on Instagram @hallebailey/Instagram / Via Instagram: @hallebailey 43. Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, and Zaya Wade View this photo on Instagram @gabunion/Instagram / Via instagram.com 44. Rosario Dawson View this photo on Instagram @roasariodawson/Instagram / Via instagram.com 45. Tessa Thompson @tessamaethompson/Instagram / Via Instagram: @tessamaethompson 46. Lena Waithe View this photo on Instagram @lenawaithe/Instagram / Via instagram.com 47. Ariana DeBose View this photo on Instagram @arianadebose/Instagram / Via instagram.com 48. Jodie Turner-Smith @jodiesmith/Instagram / Via Instagram: @jodiesmith 49. Jessica Alba View this photo on Instagram @jessicaalba/Instagram / Via instagram.com 50. Frankie Grande Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood 51. Cynthia Bailey View this photo on Instagram @cynthiabailey/instagram / Via Instagram: @cynthiabailey 52. Dorit Kemsley View this photo on Instagram @doritkemsley/Instagram / Via instagram.com 53. Yung Miami @yungmiami305/Instagram / Via Instagram: @yungmiami305 54. Kate Hudson View this photo on Instagram @katehudson/Instagram / Via Instagram: @katehudson 55. And, Rosie O'Donnell View this photo on Instagram @rosie/Instagram / Via instagram.com Of course, this isn't every celebrity who attended Bey's shows over the weekend. So who did we miss that you were happy to see in attendance? Let us know in the comments below!