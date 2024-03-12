Beyoncé just laid another card on the table about her highly anticipated new record.
Last month, the singer dropped two new songs — "16 Carriages" and "Texas Hold 'Em" — promptly after appearing in a Verizon ad during the Super Bowl in which she announced new music.
Shortly after the ad aired, she dropped a clip on her Instagram that teased "Texas Hold 'Em" and announced that her Act II album would be released on March 29. This is a reference to Renaissance's official title being Act I: Renaissance.
Now, Bey has announced the full title for Act II.
On March 12, the singer's website was updated with a photo of a red, white, and blue sash adorned with the album's title, Cowboy Carter, resting atop a brown and silver horse saddle. The bottom of the photo included the text: Act II: Cowboy Carter. (The singer's full name is Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.)
In an Instagram Story on Tuesday, she shared the horse saddle image and a link to her website to pre-order the album.
Cowboy Carter is expected to be a full country album from the singer, a notable departure from the house and disco sounds of Renaissance.
This comes as the singer recently appeared in public donning Western wear, including a white cowboy hat to the Grammys on Feb. 4, a week before the release of "16 Carriages" and "Texas Hold 'Em."
She again wore a cowboy hat, this time in grey, while attending the Luar Ready To Wear Fall 2024 fashion show in New York on Feb. 13. Her mother, Tina Knowles, was also in attendance.
Beyoncé has previously dipped her toes into the country genre, most notably on the Lemonade track, "Daddy Lessons" in 2016. She later released a remix that featured the Chicks, and they performed the song together at the CMAs that year.