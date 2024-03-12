Skip To Content
    Beyoncé Just Revealed The Title For Her New Record, And It's Perfect For What's Shaping Up To Be A Country Album

    Hey Siri, play "Texas Hold 'Em" again.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Beyoncé just laid another card on the table about her highly anticipated new record.

    Beyoncé performing on stage in a black and white striped outfit with a microphone
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood / Getty Images

    Last month, the singer dropped two new songs — "16 Carriages" and "Texas Hold 'Em" — promptly after appearing in a Verizon ad during the Super Bowl in which she announced new music.

    Beyoncé performing on stage in an embellished dress with a microphone in hand
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood / Getty Images

    Shortly after the ad aired, she dropped a clip on her Instagram that teased "Texas Hold 'Em" and announced that her Act II album would be released on March 29. This is a reference to Renaissance's official title being Act I: Renaissance.

    Now, Bey has announced the full title for Act II.

    Beyoncé on stage with her dancers
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood / Getty Images

    On March 12, the singer's website was updated with a photo of a red, white, and blue sash adorned with the album's title, Cowboy Carter, resting atop a brown and silver horse saddle. The bottom of the photo included the text: Act II: Cowboy Carter. (The singer's full name is Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.)

    Beyoncé performing on stage in a sparkly jumpsuit
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Parkwood

    Cowboy Carter CDs (featuring what appear to be limited edition album covers), vinyl records, and boxsets (including T-shirts) are all available for order on her site, too.

    Beyoncé in a bodysuit with a flowing train, wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses, singing on stage with a microphone and cane
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood / Getty Images

    In an Instagram Story on Tuesday, she shared the horse saddle image and a link to her website to pre-order the album.

    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood / Getty Images

    Cowboy Carter is expected to be a full country album from the singer, a notable departure from the house and disco sounds of Renaissance.

    Celebrity in a sparkling silver outfit performing into a microphone with gloves
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood / Getty Images

    This comes as the singer recently appeared in public donning Western wear, including a white cowboy hat to the Grammys on Feb. 4, a week before the release of "16 Carriages" and "Texas Hold 'Em."

    A closeup of Beyoncé in a cowboy hat sitting in the audience
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

    She again wore a cowboy hat, this time in grey, while attending the Luar Ready To Wear Fall 2024 fashion show in New York on Feb. 13. Her mother, Tina Knowles, was also in attendance.

    Beyoncé and Tina sitting front row at the Luar fashion show
    Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

    Beyoncé has previously dipped her toes into the country genre, most notably on the Lemonade track, "Daddy Lessons" in 2016. She later released a remix that featured the Chicks, and they performed the song together at the CMAs that year.

    Beyoncé performing with The Chicks
    Image Group LA/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    Bey's Cowboy Carter era is already off to a major start as "Texas Hold 'Em" recently went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks.