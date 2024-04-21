    "House Of The Dragon" Star Bethany Antonia Shared A Disgustingly Racist DM She Received, And I'm Tired Of Minorities Having To Deal With Sick Fanbases

    This has to stop.

    Racism tends to show its face often when it comes to sci-fi/fantasy fanbases, but House of the Dragon's Bethany Antonia isn't letting it get to her.

    Let's not forget Moses Ingram of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Caleb McLaughlin of Stranger Things, Steve Toussaint of House of the Dragon, John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Amandla Stenberg of The Hunger Games, and many more.

    Bethany plays the fearless Princess Baela Targaryen in the popular HBO prequel series to Game of Thrones, which explores the reign of House Targaryen and the Targaryen civil war.

    Baela is the daughter of King Daemon Targaryen and Lady Laena Velaryon. She also has a twin sister Rhaena Targaryen and two half-brothers, Aegon and Viserys. Baela is the oldest of her siblings.

    Baela is a dragon rider, and her dragon is named Moondancer.

    With the Season 2 premiere just months away, the cast has been preparing themselves and fans for what's to come. That includes sharing stills from upcoming scenes...

    ...as well as the official new trailer.

    But as the excitement grew within the fanbase, so did the disdain from others. On Friday, Bethany shared a horrific DM she received on Instagram that was filled with racist remarks and death threats.

    Bethany, who also starred in the Netflix series Stay Close, addressed the hatred-filled DM, adding, "Wait till they find out I'm gay too..."

    She then posted a photo of herself smiling, ensuring she wasn't going to let bigots steal her joy, or the happiness of other Black cast members and fans.

    Well, it didn't take long for true supporters of the show to counteract that hate with love, by commenting words of encouragement on both Instagram and Twitter. It was extremely beautiful to see.

    Please enjoy just some of the sweet sentiments below:

    so excited to see @bethanyantonia bring more of her wonderful baela on screen in season 2! you capture her fiery personality & love for her family so well, we’re beyond lucky to have you as baela the brave ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ASNWHNCJxs

    — barbie (@salphroditte) April 20, 2024
    unbelievably excited to see more of my beloved baela in s2 of hotd! sending all my love to @bethanyantonia who portrays her with so much grace and passion 🖤you will always be our baela targaryen 🫂pic.twitter.com/3wuTdS3xHX

    — rey/bix✵ (@reynyra) April 20, 2024
    hi @bethanyantonia , you’re so sweet, beautiful and talented. forever thankful to you for bringing our princess baela to live. you’re loved very dearly by us 🫶🥹💓 pic.twitter.com/DiwQCIbpyh

    — A ౨ৎ (@rhaenyrasrealm) April 20, 2024
    we are so grateful for this amazing cast and there is no place for racism, sexism, homophobia or any type of harassment to any actor on this page.

    @bethanyantonia you're so loved 🫶 pic.twitter.com/p6ARZ6Tprk

    — emma d'arcy daily (@emmadarcydaily) April 20, 2024
    Tweet expressing support for Bethany Antonia as Baela Targaryen, hoping critics are proved wrong by her character&#x27;s survival
    Long live Lady Baela and down with all of those navigating life with negativity.

    Be sure to watch Season 2 of House of the Dragon when it premieres on HBO Max on June 16.