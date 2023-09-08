Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"Giving Angela Bassett an honorary Oscar is a slap in her face and ours!"
It’s so funny that it’s called an “honorary” Oscar. Do you feel honoured Angela Bassett? They should call it the fuck you Oscar. Give her a real one idiots. https://t.co/uPbCFkOMCZ— antipodean scourge (@guywhoiswoke) September 8, 2023
An honorary Oscar is low key so disrespectful, it’s basically saying “here, since you couldn’t actually win one we’ll just give you one for trying”— Nic 🏰 (@Nic_castle_) September 7, 2023
Something about it being honorary doesn’t sit right with my spirit. She should have at least 3 or 4 by now & not as some “honorary” participation trophy.— Ashlee (@tweetwithashlee) September 7, 2023
🤔 I don't think I would accept this if I were her. She should have won at least 2 Oscars by now, especially for "Waiting to Exhale". Honorary is subpar. So then, how will she be described & announced going forward - "starring Honorary Academy Award Winner, Angela Bassett"? 😕— 22sunsets (@22sunsets) September 7, 2023
Jamie Lee Curtis should be being given an honorary Oscar and Angela Bassett should be a competitive Oscar winner https://t.co/3N4L5wJG32— lewisjwr 🪩 (@lewisjwr) September 7, 2023
There should be nothing “honorary” about Angela Bassett receiving an Oscar. Her repertoire is FAR too decorated. https://t.co/ydksvjQLYr— ❤️🔥Shang Tsung Apologist™️ (@RavenK_) September 7, 2023
i hate yall and these “honorary oscars” when angela bassett has role after role after role deserving of oscars and was snubbed after time. and you know DAMN WELL no one from the academy is gonna say anything about how fucked up it is that she has yet to receive one. https://t.co/ukvFzGXD2I— anna (@moonfr0gs) September 7, 2023
Angela Bassett not winning an Oscar for What’s Love Got To Do With It is still criminal. She did what needed to be done!— Certified Hoodie Thief 🏁💍 (@KryssyLaReina) September 5, 2023
I don't usually weigh in on these topics but Angela Bassett and Kerry Condon losing to Jaime Lee Curtis is one of the most absurd Oscar decisions ever. https://t.co/Na73ES3re0— Bruce. (@Ovundar) September 1, 2023
Giving Angela Bassett an honorary Oscar is a slap in her face and OURS!— Kween🫶🏾 (@kewchinspector) September 7, 2023