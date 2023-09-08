    Angela Bassett Is Set To Receive An Honorary Oscar Next Year, And People On Twitter Are Outraged

    "Giving Angela Bassett an honorary Oscar is a slap in her face and ours!"

    Morgan Murrell
    by Morgan Murrell

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Fans are pleading with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to put some respect on Angela Bassett's name.

    A closeup of Angela Basset smiling
    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

    On Wednesday, the Associated Press announced that Angela Bassett is set to receive an honorary Oscar next year, along with actor/filmmaker Mel Brooks and film editor Carol Littleton.

    A closeup of Angela Basset on the Oscars red carpet wearing a strapless and a large diamond necklace
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    The honorary statuettes used to be given out during the actual Oscars ceremony, but it became its own event in 2009. The untelevised dinner allows fellow actors and industry friends to give lengthier, more personal speeches before the honorees accept their award.

    Ariana DeBose accepting her Oscar
    Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

    While this is being presented as an honored gesture, many fans aren't taking it that way, because Angela was robbed of a real Academy Award throughout her incredible career.

    A closeup of Angela Basset on the red carpet of the Screen Actors Guild Awards wearing an off-the-shoulder chiffon dress
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    Despite her lengthy filmography, Angela has only been nominated for an Oscar twice. The first time was in 1994, when she was up for Best Actress for her spectacular portrayal of Tina Turner in What's Love Got to Do with It.

    Angela Bassest as Tina Turner stands with Laurence Fishburne as Ike Turner standing close behind her
    D. Stevens / ©Buena Vista Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress nearly three decades later in 2023 for her emotional performance as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

    Walt Disney Studios

    Fans were so sure Angela was going to take home the award for Wakanda Forever, they even campaigned on Twitter for her to win an Oscar months before the nominees were revealed.

    Michael Rowe / Getty Images for IMDb

    The respected actor has given Hollywood countless unforgettable performances, both on the small and big screen. From Malcolm X and Waiting to Exhale to The Jacksons: An American Dream and American Horror Story, Angela has shown us time and time again why people use words like "incomparable" and "iconic" to describe her.

    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    So, when people on Twitter found out about the honorary Oscar she's expected to be given, they had a lot of thoughts:

    Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb / Walt Disney Studios / Buena Vista / 20th Century Fox / Paramount Pictures

    Twitter: @Nic_castle_

    Twitter: @tweetwithashlee

    Twitter: @22sunsets

    Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb / Walt Disney Studios / Buena Vista / 20th Century Fox / Paramount Pictures

    Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb / Walt Disney Studios / Buena Vista / 20th Century Fox / Paramount Pictures

    Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb / Walt Disney Studios / Buena Vista / 20th Century Fox / Paramount Pictures

    Twitter: @KryssyLaReina

    Walt Disney Studios / Twitter: @Ovundar

    Twitter: @kewchinspector

    And although I'm happy to celebrate Angela in any capacity, I agree with the sentiments stated in the above tweets.

    FX

    The honorary Oscar will be given to Angela on Jan. 9.