Fans are not happy with the way 50 Cent body-shamed Madonna online...twice.

Last Thursday, 50 Cent shared a side-by-side graphic on Instagram of Madonna from her Celebration Tour at the O2 Arena in London, England next to an image of a cartoon ant.

The screenshot of Madonna came from a recording of her performing during the tour. That video was also included in the post, but it mainly focused on Madonna's butt.

"Who the fuck did this," 50 Cent captioned the Instagram. "She’s rich how the hell she didn’t get it fixed?"

"I want the fucking doctors name right now. I mean damn it man, LOL!"

He continued to shame the music icon in a second post after TMZ called him out for mocking Madonna's appearance. This time, 50 Cent doubled down on his comments.

"Okay," the Power universe executive producer wrote. "So now TMZ is gonna act like they don’t see her on stage looking like she just shit her self?"

"I scratch my head when I see a bad BBL. Where the fuck is the person's friends when they need them? She's rich. She can fix it. FIX IT!"

Madonna has not confirmed or denied getting any work done on her posterior, but she did have a message for those speculating: "And [I'm] entitled to free agency over my body like everyone else! Thank you, 2019! It's going to be an amazing year! #2019 #freedom #respect #nofear #nodiscrimination."

And unfortunately, this isn't the first time he's talked about Madonna's looks, let alone the first time he's spread negative comments about women. He made fun of Madonna's lingerie photos and even compared rap icon Lil Kim to the character from the movie Leprechaun.

While the shaming isn't new to him, it's somewhat surprising he would go that route, since he was recently the subject of body-shaming himself. During the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, jokes ensued on Twitter after fans watched 50 Cent perform upside down.

But apparently he wasn't bothered by the comments, telling Instagram, "I call this teasing me. They’re just teasing me because they know I can drop the weight. That’s why I laugh with them. Fat shaming only applies when you're ashamed of your fat." 

Although 50 Cent seemed unbothered by people talking about his weight, many people voiced their outrage for the way he was treating Madonna:

No matter how you look at it, body-shaming is wrong. You may not be attracted to someone's physical appearance or agree with their cosmetic surgery choices, but that doesn't mean you need to publicly voice those negative opinions.