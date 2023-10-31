Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
Wrong on so many levels.
@melisha022
#Madonna#madonna #celebrationtour #fyp#madonnacelebrationtour2023♬ original sound - Athena🌹🌹
This is te weirdest one sided feud ever. I truly don't understand why he cares. Lmao— Nerdy Chick (@Nerdychick83) October 28, 2023
The one-sided fight that 49 cents has with Madonna is amazing, it shows that it bothers him that a woman is more successful than him— 𝐒𝐮𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐚🕊️❥𝕾𝖙𝖆𝖓✰ᵇᵘⁿⁿʸ✰ (@Suvarna_17) October 27, 2023
I don’t understand how celebrities criticize others like this publicly so embarrassing.— JAE ★ ⋆｡° (@jaenaissantex) October 27, 2023