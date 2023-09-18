    I'm Laughing At These 48 Things The World Says Americans Are OBSESSED With

    I need to speak with whoever said that about bagels, my god.

    1. Breadsticks.

    All this time I&#x27;ve wondered why Americans were so obsessed with breadsticks; it turns out US breadsticks are a totally different thing
    2. Things being "haunted."

    This may be a sweeping generalization but why are Americans so obsessed with things being haunted
    3. Spelling "Mississippi."

    Why are Americans obsessed with spelling Mississippi
    4. Oprah.

    why are Americans so obsessed with oprah
    Oprah in a chair
    Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

    5. Making up handshakes.

    why are americans so obsessed with making up handshakes
    6. Candles.

    why are americans so obsessed with candles
    7. Getting clothing from T-shirt cannons.

    It really beats me why Americans from small towns are so obsessed with wearing clothing fired from t-shirt cannons
    A woman holding a T-shirt cannon
    Sean Gardner / Getty Images

    8. Ice.

    Why are Americans so obsessed with putting ice in their drinks?
    9. Salad.

    Why are Americans so obsessed with said it&#x27;s so weird
    10. Cereal.

    Why are Americans obsessed with cereal; like seriously why
    11. The Olive Garden.

    Why are Americans so obsessed with the Olive Garden?
    Someone walking into an Olive Garden restaurant
    Scott Olson / Getty Images

    12. Tax returns.

    Why are Americans so obsessed with tax returns
    13. The word "literally."

    why are americans obsessed with the word &quot;literally&quot; lmaooo
    14. Gender-reveal parties.

    I will never understand why the fuck Americans so obsessed with gender reveal parties?
    People at a party with blue confetti falling
    Azmanjaka / Getty Images

    15. Circumcision.

    genuinly why are americans so obsessed with circumcised dicks??
    16. St. Patrick's Day.

    why are americans so obsessed with  celebrating st patricks day; most of yall aren&#x27;t even irish
    Three people in a green cart in a parade
    China News Service / China News Service via Getty Images

    17. Bodegas.

    wtf is a bodega and why are americans so obsessed with them
    18. Chick-fil-A.

    what&#x27;s chick-fil-a and why are you americans so obsessed with it
    19. Nice grass.

    Why are Americans so obsessed with nice grass
    Two people mowing a lawn
    Realpeoplegroup / Getty Images

    20. Girl Scout cookies.

    Are Americans as obsessed with  girl scout cookies as they make out in literally every TV show and film?
    21. Mac 'n' cheese.

    just me or are americans so obsessed with mac n cheese
    22. Sheet cakes.

    i sweat to god americans are obsessed with sheet cakes and i havent seen on irl in my entire life
    &quot;God bless Logan Henry&quot; sheet cake
    Jaclyn Vernace / Getty Images

    23. Peanut butter.

    Americans so obsessed with peanut butter and have literally no idea why
    24. Talking about how long is takes to get somewhere.

    Americans are obsessed with talking about how long it took them to get somewhere
    Someone in a truck talking to someone standing by it and pointing
    Maskot / Getty Images/Maskot

    25. Being "grown."

    Americans are obsessed with being (seeming) &quot;grown&quot;; why?
    26. Getting on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

    the way americans are obsessed with trying to get on the ellen show makes me cringe hahaha
    Jimmy Fallon on the Ellen show
    Laura Cavanaugh / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    27. Jello shots.

    why are americans so obsessed with jello shots
    28. Halloween costumes.

    Americans are obsessed with Halloween; they go through about 4 outfit changes in a day
    Halloween store
    Gado / Gado via Getty Images

    29. Saying "bless you."

    Americans are so obsessed with saying bless you to someone who sneezed it&#x27;s so funny
    30. Hypothesizing how they would perform as a man in the WNBA.

    I really want to know why Americans are so obsessed with hypothesizing how they would perform as a man in the Women&#x27;s NBA
    31. Christmas songs.

    why are americans so obsessed with christmas songs
    32. Ranch dressing.

    Ranch is disgusting Idk why Americans are so obsessed with it
    A bottle of ranch dressing
    Noderog / Getty Images

    33. Happy hour and marinara sauce.

    Americans are obsessed with happy hour and marinara sauce
    A bowl of marinara sauce
    Etienne Voss / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    34. Making movies about serial killers.

    why are americans so obsessed with making movies/series about real life serial killers
    35. Age gaps.

    why are americans so obsessed with age gaps
    36. Eating foods that taste like other foods.

    Why are Americans so obsessed with eating foods that taste like other food?
    37. White Claws.

    why are americans so obsessed w white claws i bet they taste like soda
    38. Thinking they're Italian.

    why are americans so obsessed with thinking they&#x27;re italian
    Snooki from Jersey Shore at a media event, blowing kisses
    Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

    39. Putting marshmallows on everything on Thanksgiving.

    Why are Americans so obsessed with putting marshmallows in everything on Thanksgiving?
    40. Marriage shows.

    Why are Americans so obsessed with marriage? The number of all obscene these shows dedicated to love, relationships, marriages etc is alarming
    41. The national anthem.

    Serious question, why are Americans so obsessed with the national anthem
    Young girl holding a flag as athletes stand by her with their hands on their hearts
    Srdjan Stevanovic / Getty Images for ITF

    42. Pressing charges.

    why are americans so obsessed with pressing charges
    43. ID'ing people.

    Why are Americans so obsessed with IDing people, jesus christ it&#x27;s beer not crystal meth
    44. Bagels.

    Why are Americans so obsessed with bagels, it&#x27;s literally a bread w a hole
    Bins of bagels
    Jeff Greenberg / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

    45. Pumpkin.

    Why are Americans so obsessed with pumpkin? To me its just a side veggie
    46. Making celebrities out of stupid people.

    Why are Americans so obsessed with making celebrities out of stupid people?
    47. UFOs and aliens.

    Why are Americans so obsessed with UFOs and aliens
    48. And lastly, going to the gas station for snacks.

    why are americans so obsessed with  going to the gas station? if i was starving to death and you said i could get any snack from an american gas station i would simply die
    Person at a checkout counter
    Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images