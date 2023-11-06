Skip To Content
    Taylor Swift Went Out With A Large Group Of Famous Girlfriends, And It's Just Looking Worse And Worse For Joe Jonas

    I imagine them doing some sort of Hocus Pocus hexing spell while eating the biggest ball of burrata you've ever seen.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Taylor Swift has been busy selling out arenas, breaking sales records, and going to trendy NYC Italian restaurants made famous by TikTok with her extremely famous friends.

    Taylor Swift exiting a car
    Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

    This weekend, she brought an A-list crew for a night out in the city.

    Closeup of Taylor Swift
    Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

    The squad ran deep!

    Taylor and friends exiting a building
    Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

    In the lower left, we have the new girl, Brittany Mahomes. She's football player Patrick Mahomes's wife. It appears Taylor met her through Travis Kelce (Patrick's teammate) at all of those Chiefs games she's been attending.

    Closeup of Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift
    Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

    On the lower right we have longtime friend, Selena Gomez.

    Closeup of Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez
    Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

    They go way back to mid-'00s.

    Closeup of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift
    John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

    In the back, we have Miss Gigi Hadid.

    Closeup of Gigi Hadid
    Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

    Taylor and Gigi have been friends since the mid-2010s.

    Closeup of Taylor and Gigi
    Bauer-griffin / GC Images / Getty Images

    And then next to Gigi we have Sophie Turner.

    Closeup of Sophie Turner
    Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

    Taylor and Sophie have been going out to dinner practically every night since Sophie announced her divorce from Joe Jonas.

    Sophie and Taylor leaving a restaurant
    Robert Kamau / GC Images / Getty Images

    Speaking of Joe Jonas, it's funny because three of the people in that picture used to date Joe Jonas.

    Arrows pointing to Gigi, Taylor, and Sophie
    Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

    Taylor dated Joe briefly in 2008.

    Closeup of Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

    Gigi Hadid dated Joe in 2015.

    Closeup of Joe Jonas and Gigi Hadid
    Alo Ceballos / GC Images / Getty Images

    And, lastly, Sophie was married to Joe.

    Closeup of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    As this person said, "That's THREE past Joe Jonas girlfriends at one dinner table."

    IDK about you, but I'd be worried if I were him.

    Closeup of Joe Jonas
    Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

    Anyway, the whole thing is pretty funny to me.

    Taylor and friends exiting a building
    Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

    This person said Taylor should post a photo with Sophie and Gigi.

    This person likened the whole thing to a math exam.

    And this person said the tea at that table must have been piping hot.

    I can't wait for someone to write a tell-all!

    Taylor and friends exiting a building
    Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images