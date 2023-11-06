Browse links
I imagine them doing some sort of Hocus Pocus hexing spell while eating the biggest ball of burrata you've ever seen.
Gigi Taylor Sophie, that's THREE past Joe Jonas girlfriends at one dinner table.— Harshita Srivastava (@sapphiretears17) November 5, 2023
Taylor should post a photo with Sophie and Gigi with the caption Joe Jonas what up— ERAS TOUR DUBLIN N3 BITCHES (@27Stan) November 5, 2023
This is like a maths exam question:— 𝐒𝐮𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐚🕊️❥𝕾𝖙𝖆𝖓✰ᵇᵘⁿⁿʸ✰ (@Suvarna_17) November 5, 2023
if 6 women went out for dinner and three of them each went out with Joe Jonas in the past, how many of the women didn’t date Joe? 😂😭
the joe jonas tea being spilled at that table with sophie, gigi, and taylor must be piping hot— jess 💚 eagles t shirt 4eva ✨ (@cardiganaugusts) November 5, 2023