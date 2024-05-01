  • Viral badge

38 Truly Fascinating Pictures Of Actors And Their Stunt Doubles You Rarely Ever See

Because these actors are truly the most underrated people in Hollywood.

Matt Stopera
Matt Stopera

Ryan Gosling has been making the press rounds with his stunt doubles Logan Holladay and Ben Jenkin.

Four actors posing together at &#x27;The Fell&#x27; movie premiere, dressed in smart attire
Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Universal Pictures

He walked the red carpet with them at SXSW.

Ryan Gosling posing with his stunt doubles
Gilbert Flores / SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images

He made this stunt-themed carpool video with them:

Ryan Gosling does a stunts-themed carpool run in promo for ‘THE FALL GUY’.pic.twitter.com/VfqwIfB8YC

— Bulletin Film (@BulletinFilm) April 25, 2024
Twitter: @BulletinFilm

And he did this epic stunt with them at The Fall Guy premiere in LA last night:

Ryan Gosling and #TheFallGuy stunt team pose for some epic photos pic.twitter.com/esdKghOtOx

— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 1, 2024
Twitter: @THR

Because everyone loves a good stunt double picture, here are my favorites from over the years:

Note: I tried to find the name of the double whenever possible!

1. Scarlet Johansson and her stunt double, Heidi Moneymaker:

2. Jennifer Lopez and her stunt double:

Jennifer Lopez and her stunt double
Xpos / Xposure / AKM-GSI

On the set of her music video "Follow the Leader."

3. Amy Schumer and her stunt double, Meredith Richardson:

Meredith Richardson and Amy Schumer
Jose Perez / GC Images / Getty Images

On the set for the movie Kinda Pregnant.

4. Rebel Wilson and her stunt double, Meredith Richardson:

5. Bruce Willis and his stunt doubles:

Bruce Willis with his stunt doubles
Bobby Bank / WireImage / Getty Images

On the set of the movie Cop Out.

6. Dwayne Johnson and his stunt double, Tanoai Reed:

Dwayne Johnson and Tanoai Reed
Larry Marano / Getty Images

On the set of Pain & Gain.

7. Grace Park and her stunt double:

Grace Park and her stunt double
Syfy / Syfy/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

On the set of Battlestar Galactica

8. That's Ryan Gosling's stunt double from Barbie, Adam Hart:

Adam Hart on the set of &quot;Barbie&quot;
Bellocqimages / GC Images / Getty Images

9. Jason Momoa and his stunt double, Kim Fardy:

10. Patsy Kensit and her stunt double:

Patsy Kensit and her stunt double
Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

On the set for a Channel 4 program, The Friday Night Project.

11. That's Harrison Ford and Shia LaBeouf's stunt double filming Indiana Jones:

Harrison Ford and a stunt person riding a motorcycle on set, with spectators in the background
Bobby Bank / WireImage / Getty Images

12. Jillian Bell and her stunt double, Meredith Richardson:

13. Greg Grunberg and his stunt double, Mark Riccardi:

Greg Grunberg and Mark Riccardi
Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

On the set of Heroes

14. Angelina Jolie and her stunt double, Janene Carleton:

Janene Carleton and Angelina Jolie
James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

On the set of Salt.

15. Cameron Diaz and her stunt double, Kimberly Shannon Murphy:

Kimberly Shannon Murphy and Cameron Diaz
Jose Antonio De Lamadrid / Getty Images

On the set of Knight and Day.

16. Julie Newmar and her stunt double:

Julie Newmar and her stunt double dressed in a Catwoman costume with ears, the other in a turtleneck and tight pants
Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

On the set of Batman

17. Abbie Cornish and her stunt double:

Two women in black coats and boots smiling, standing on snow with blue scarves
Ray Tamarra / Getty Images

On the set of Limitless.

18. Donnie Wahlberg and his stunt double, Jared Burke:

Jared Burke and Donnie Wahlberg
Bobby Bank / WireImage / Getty Images

On the set of Blue Bloods.

19. Mark Ruffalo and his stunt double, Anthony Molinari:

Anthony Molinari and Mark Ruffalo
Bobby Bank / WireImage / Getty Images

On the set of Now You See Me.

20. Andrew Garfield and his stunt double, William Spencer:

William Spencer and Andrew Garfield
Ray Tamarra / Getty Images

On the set of  The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Andrew Garfield and his stuntman on set
Raymond Hall / WireImage / Getty Images

21. Taylor Lautner and his stunt double, Thomas La Marche:

Taylor Lautner and Thomas La Marche
Bobby Bank / WireImage / Getty Images

On the set of Tracers.

22. Sean Giambrone and his stunt double, Justin Ellings:

Sean Giambrone and Justin Ellings
Richard Cartwright / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

On the set of The Goldbergs.

23. Keanu Reeves and his stunt double, Daniel Hargrave:

Keanu Reeves and Daniel Hargrave
Bobby Bank / GC Images / Getty Images

On the set of John Wick: Chapter 2.

24. Rami Malek and his stunt double, Jason Mello:

Jason Mello and Rami Malek
Jose Perez / GC Images / Getty Images

On the set of Mr. Robot.

25. Hailee Steinfeld and her stunt double:

Hailee Steinfeld and her stunt double
Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

On the set of Hawkeye.

26. Jordan Bridges and his stunt double:

Jordan Bridges and his stunt double
Bobby Bank / GC Images / Getty Images

On the set of WeCrashed.

27. Kaley Cuoco and her stunt double, Hannah Scott:

Kaley Cuoco and Hannah Scott
Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

On the set of Meet Cute.

28. Jennifer Aniston and her stunt double, Kelly Phelan:

Jennifer Aniston and Kelly Phelan on set
James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

On the set of The Morning Show.

29. Brad Pitt and his stunt double, Chris Reid:

Chris Reid and Brad Pitt
Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

On the set of Wolfs.

30. Chris Hemsworth and his stunt double, Bobby Holland Hanton:

31. Jessica Chastain and her stunt double:

Jessica Chastain and her stunt double on set
Xpos / BACKGRID

On the set of The 355.

32. Daniel Craig and his stunt double, Jean-Charles Rousseau:

Daniel Craig and Jean-Charles Rousseau in distressed beige suits and blue ties on a film set
Xpos / Z.J / BACKGRID

On the set of No Time to Die.

33. Javier Bardem and his stunt double, Thomas DuPont:

Thomas DuPont and Javier Bardem on set
Gele / BACKGRID

On the set of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.

34. Mena Massoud and his stunt double, Hasit Savani:

35. Sandra Bullock and her stunt double, Jahnel Curfman:

Jahnel Curfman and Sandra Bullock on set
Pham / AMH-phamous / BACKGRID

On the set of Bird Box.

36. Colin Farrell and his stunt double, Gabriel Nunez:

Gabriel Nunez and Colin Farrell on set
Rymi / Patriot Pics / BACKGRID

On the set of Ava.

37. Ben Affleck and his stunt double:

Two men standing on a basketball court, one holding a ball, dressed in casual attire
Dose / DUNKIND / BACKGRID

On the set The Way Back.

38. And lastly, Awkwafina and her stunt double, Lee Chesley: