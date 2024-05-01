38 Truly Fascinating Pictures Of Actors And Their Stunt Doubles You Rarely Ever See

He walked the red carpet with them at SXSW.
Because everyone loves a good stunt double picture, here are my favorites from over the years:
Note: I tried to find the name of the double whenever possible!
Because these actors are truly the most underrated people in Hollywood.
Ryan Gosling does a stunts-themed carpool run in promo for ‘THE FALL GUY’.pic.twitter.com/VfqwIfB8YC— Bulletin Film (@BulletinFilm) April 25, 2024
Ryan Gosling and #TheFallGuy stunt team pose for some epic photos pic.twitter.com/esdKghOtOx— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 1, 2024
Note: I tried to find the name of the double whenever possible!