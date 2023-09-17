    23 Guys You Might Not Realize Are Fully In Their Silver Fox Eras, And I Genuinely Believe All Of Them Look Better In It

    I'll take all of 'em.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. First and foremost, here's Freddie Prinze Jr. pre-gray:

    Closeup of Freddie Prinze Jr.
    Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

    Never forget his short-lived spiky frosted tips era.

    Freddie Prinze Jr.
    Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    And here he is now in his silver fox era:

    2. JC Chasez as you probably remember him in his chin-strap era:

    JC in the 90s with spiky hair
    Ron Wolfson / WireImage / Getty Images

    Just a bunch of silly boys who can't figure out how to use a wagon!

    NSYNC
    Bob Berg / Getty Images

    And here he is now in his silver fox era:

    JC Chasez
    @jcchasez/ tiktok.com

    He was actually at the VMAs this year, and I'm sad to report he dyed his luscious locks!

    JC Chasez
    Jose Perez / GC Images / Getty Images

    3. Here's Steve Carell in the early 2000s:

    Steve Carell
    Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    Truly his brunette era.

    Steve Carell
    Peter Kramer / Getty Images

    And here he is now in his silver fox era:

    Steve Carell
    Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

    4. Let's talk about Patrick Dempsey:

    Young Patrick Dempsey
    Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Ohh lala McDreamy!

    Patrick Dempsey
    Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    And here he is now in his silver fox era:

    Patrick Dempsey
    Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

    5. Now for Seth Green:

    Seth Green
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    What a bad boy!

    spiky hair and a suit
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

    And here he is in his silver (beard) era:

    Seth Green
    Rodin Eckenroth / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    6. Oscar Isaac will always be attractive:

    Oscar Isaac
    J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

    Oh so serious!

    Oscar Isaac
    J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

    And here he is now in his silver fox era:

    Oscar Isaac
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

    7. Here we have Josh Hartnett:

    Josh Hartnett with prayer hands
    Ron Davis / Getty Images

    Silly boy doesn't know how to use a chair!

    Josh Hartnett
    Ron Davis / Getty Images

    And here he is now entering his silver fox era:

    Josh Hartnett
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    8. Let's look into Matt LeBlanc:

    Matt LeBlanc
    Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    What a cool dude!

    Matt LeBlanc
    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    And here he is in his silver fox era:

    Matt LeBlanc
    Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

    9. We have Chris Pine:

    Chris Pine
    Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

    Here's what he looked like pre-gray:

    Chris Pine
    Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    And here he is now in his silver fox era:

    Chris Prine
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    10. Next up is Mark Hoppus:

    Mark Hoppus
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

    Here's how you probably remember him:

    Blink-182
    Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

    And here he is now in his silver fox era:

    Mark Hoppus
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles

    11. Let's zoom in on Seth Rogen:

    Seth Rogen
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    So dramatic!

    Seth Rogen
    Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    And here he is now in his silver fox era:

    Seth Rogen
    Monica Schipper / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    12. Let's talk about Johnny Knoxville:

    johnny in a t-shirt
    Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

    Here's how you probably remember him:

    Johnny Knoxville
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    And here he is now in his silver fox era:

    Johnny Knoxville
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    13. If we're talking about Johnny Knoxville, then we obviously have to talk about Steve-O:

    Steve-O
    Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

    Here he was then:

    Steve-O
    Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

    And here he is now in his silver fox era:

    &quot;Hi, I&#x27;m Steve-O.&quot;
    @steve-o/ instagram.com

    14. Joey Fatone is up next:

    Joey Fatone
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

    I personally love his Ronald McDonald era.

    Joey Fatone
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    And here he is in his silver fox era:

    15. Next up we have 2/4 of the members of 98 Degrees:

    98 Degrees
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

    Justin and Drew are both gray now:

    98 Degrees
    @98degrees/instagram.com

    16. Let's talk about Jesse Bradford:

    Jesse Bradford
    John Sciulli / WireImage / Getty Images

    This was him then:

    Jesse Bradford
    J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

    And here he is in his silver (beard) era:

    17. We got Rider Strong:

    Rider Strong
    Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

    Here's how you probably remember him:

    Rider Strong
    Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    And here he is now in his silver fox era:

    18. Now for Joey Lawrence:

    Joey Lawrence
    Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Here he is then:

    Joey Lawrence and Mayim Bialik
    Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    And here he is now in his silver fox era:

    19. Remember his little Lawrence brother, Andrew Lawrence?

    Andrew Lawrence
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    He's gray, too:

    The Lawrence brothers
    @joeylawrence/ instagram.com

    20. Let's talk about Devon Sawa:

    Devon Sawa
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Here he is with his cute lil' haircut and earring:

    Closeup of Devon Sawa
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    And here he is now in his silver fox era:

    21. Brandon Boyd is from the band Incubus:

    Brandon Boyd holding a cake
    Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

    Remember "Drive"?

    View this video on YouTube
    SME/youtube.com

    And here he is in his silver fox era:

    22. Next up is DJ from Roseanne aka Michael Fishman:

    Young Michael Fishman
    Ron Davis / Getty Images

    Here's how you probably remember him:

    Young Michael Fishman
    Ron Davis / Getty Images

    And here he is now in his silver fox era:

    23. And lastly, we've got Ben Stiller:

    Ben Stiller
    Aaron Rapoport / Corbis via Getty Images

    This was him then:

    Ben Stiller
    Aaron Rapoport / Corbis via Getty Images

    And here he is in his silver fox era:

    Ben Stiller
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images