Celebrity·Posted on Sep 17, 202323 Guys You Might Not Realize Are Fully In Their Silver Fox Eras, And I Genuinely Believe All Of Them Look Better In ItI'll take all of 'em.by Matt StoperaBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. First and foremost, here's Freddie Prinze Jr. pre-gray: Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images Never forget his short-lived spiky frosted tips era. Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images And here he is now in his silver fox era: View this photo on Instagram @sarahmgellar/ instagram.com 2. JC Chasez as you probably remember him in his chin-strap era: Ron Wolfson / WireImage / Getty Images Just a bunch of silly boys who can't figure out how to use a wagon! Bob Berg / Getty Images And here he is now in his silver fox era: @jcchasez/ tiktok.com He was actually at the VMAs this year, and I'm sad to report he dyed his luscious locks! Jose Perez / GC Images / Getty Images 3. Here's Steve Carell in the early 2000s: Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images Truly his brunette era. Peter Kramer / Getty Images And here he is now in his silver fox era: Lionel Hahn / Getty Images 4. Let's talk about Patrick Dempsey: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Ohh lala McDreamy! Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images And here he is now in his silver fox era: Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images 5. Now for Seth Green: Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images What a bad boy! Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images And here he is in his silver (beard) era: Rodin Eckenroth / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images 6. Oscar Isaac will always be attractive: J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images Oh so serious! J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images And here he is now in his silver fox era: Arturo Holmes / Getty Images 7. Here we have Josh Hartnett: Ron Davis / Getty Images Silly boy doesn't know how to use a chair! Ron Davis / Getty Images And here he is now entering his silver fox era: Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images 8. Let's look into Matt LeBlanc: Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images What a cool dude! Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images And here he is in his silver fox era: Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images 9. We have Chris Pine: Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images Here's what he looked like pre-gray: Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images And here he is now in his silver fox era: Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images 10. Next up is Mark Hoppus: Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images Here's how you probably remember him: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images And here he is now in his silver fox era: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles 11. Let's zoom in on Seth Rogen: Kevin Winter / Getty Images So dramatic! Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images And here he is now in his silver fox era: Monica Schipper / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images 12. Let's talk about Johnny Knoxville: Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images Here's how you probably remember him: Kevin Winter / Getty Images And here he is now in his silver fox era: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images 13. If we're talking about Johnny Knoxville, then we obviously have to talk about Steve-O: Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images Here he was then: Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images And here he is now in his silver fox era: @steve-o/ instagram.com 14. Joey Fatone is up next: Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images I personally love his Ronald McDonald era. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images And here he is in his silver fox era: View this photo on Instagram @realjoeyfatone/ instagram.com 15. Next up we have 2/4 of the members of 98 Degrees: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images Justin and Drew are both gray now: @98degrees/instagram.com 16. Let's talk about Jesse Bradford: John Sciulli / WireImage / Getty Images This was him then: J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images And here he is in his silver (beard) era: View this photo on Instagram @jessebradford/ instagram.com 17. We got Rider Strong: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images Here's how you probably remember him: Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images And here he is now in his silver fox era: View this photo on Instagram @rider_strong/ instagram.com 18. Now for Joey Lawrence: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Here he is then: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images And here he is now in his silver fox era: View this photo on Instagram @joeylawrence/ Instagram: @joeylawrence 19. Remember his little Lawrence brother, Andrew Lawrence? Kevin Winter / Getty Images He's gray, too: @joeylawrence/ instagram.com 20. Let's talk about Devon Sawa: Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Here he is with his cute lil' haircut and earring: Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images And here he is now in his silver fox era: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @d.sawa 21. Brandon Boyd is from the band Incubus: Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images Remember "Drive"? View this video on YouTube SME/youtube.com And here he is in his silver fox era: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @brandonboyd 22. Next up is DJ from Roseanne aka Michael Fishman: Ron Davis / Getty Images Here's how you probably remember him: Ron Davis / Getty Images And here he is now in his silver fox era: View this photo on Instagram @michaelfishman/ instagram.com 23. And lastly, we've got Ben Stiller: Aaron Rapoport / Corbis via Getty Images This was him then: Aaron Rapoport / Corbis via Getty Images And here he is in his silver fox era: Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images