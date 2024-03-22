Skip To Content
    Shania Twain Hilariously Responded To Lukas Gage Wasting Her Time With His 7-Month Marriage

    Let's take this opportunity to stream some Shania.

    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton were together for what seemed like weeks in February 2023 before announcing their engagement. The two were married only a month later in an extremely over-the-top ceremony.

    Two men posing, one in a sheer lace shirt and the other in a black suit, at an event
    Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images

    The grooms wore fur coats, Kim Kardashian officiated, and Shania Twain sang "You're Still the One."

    Two men pose together at an event, one in a navy shirt and white pants, the other in a light suit with an unbuttoned shirt
    Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Armani beauty

    It was A LOT a lot for a couple that had been together for literal weeks.

    Two men in formal attire posing for a photo; one in a black suit, the other in a white suit
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    Their marriage would last an entire seven months.

    Two men posing at an event, one in a black outfit and the other in a pinstriped suit with a white shirt
    Donato Sardella / Getty Images for Banana Republic

    The other day Lukas went on Watch What Happens Live and told Andy Cohen the whole thing was "unhinged." He also apologized to Shania Twain, saying, "I want to apologize to Shania Twain for wasting her time."

    Two individuals sitting, one in a polka dot outfit and the other in a pink shirt, gesturing with their hands
    Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

    And now we're hearing Shania's response to that.

    Person with long hair smiling and clapping, wearing a polka-dot top
    Christopher Pike / Getty Images

    She tweeted:

    If you aren't a big Shania fan, then you should know that those are lyrics to her song "I'm Outta Here."

    Woman at podium speaking, wearing a black dress with dots, against an orange backdrop
    Christopher Pike / Getty Images

    So, let's take this opportunity to little to this little masterpiece. Thank you and goodbye!

