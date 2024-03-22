Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton were together for what seemed like weeks in February 2023 before announcing their engagement. The two were married only a month later in an extremely over-the-top ceremony.
It was A LOT a lot for a couple that had been together for literal weeks.
Their marriage would last an entire seven months.
The other day Lukas went onWatch What Happens Live and told Andy Cohen the whole thing was "unhinged." He also apologized to Shania Twain, saying, "I want to apologize to Shania Twain for wasting her time."