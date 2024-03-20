Lukas Gage might've spilled more tea than intended about his short-lived marriage.
If you remember, last year, Lukas, 28, and Kim Kardashian's celebrity hairdresser, Chris Appleton, 40, surprised everyone when they revealed they were dating.
First, they sparked dating rumors in February with a series of Instagram photos. Then, they debuted their rumored relationship on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in March.
Then in April, the couple became engaged and married within weeks.
And then, Chris filed for divorce six months later, citing "irreconcilable differences" in November.
Now that some time has passed, Lukas showed up to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to promote his new film Road House starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor, and he spilled a few droplets of tea about his six-month marriage.
"I had a manic episode for six months. Those furry jackets..." Lukas said. "I don't know what literally went through my head, but we live, and we learn."
Andy asked the question most people probably were thinking about, about the real reason for the divorce, mentioning the rumors of infidelity.
"There was no cheating. Oh. God, Andy, there's a three-letter thing that I signed," Lukas responded before trailing off and avoiding answering the rest of the question.
To slightly change the subject, Andy suggested it was a little wild to get married after only dating someone for two months, and Lukas agreed.
"That's how I roll. I'm a little impulsive. But that was probably one of the most unhinged things I've ever done in my life, and I'll probably have six other marriages."
And, if you were curious about what in the world they were thinking wearing those fur coats during their spontaneous wedding (which aired on The Kardashians), Lukas cleared that up.
"Literally, I don't know what went through my head. I don't know what happened. The fur coats were a horrible idea," he said. "I want to apologize to Shania Twain for wasting her time. We're still holding on to 'You're Still the One' after three weeks? That was unhinged."
"That was the biggest waste of her time. But I love you, Shania. I'm really sorry about that."
While Lukas remained reserved about discussing the marriage overall, he was pretty blunt about his different hairstyle during the six-month escapade.
"I'll just say that while that was happening, I never had my hair look like that before."
Andy asked if "[his hair] never looked better," wondering if Chris did style him while they were together, and Lukas shut it down.
"No, it never looked worse," he said. "Someone accidentally put chemicals in the hair. I don't know what happened."