Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Lukas Gage Revealed The Story Behind His Short, Six-Month Marriage To Chris Appleton: "That Was Unhinged"

    "Literally, I don't know what went through my head."

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Lukas Gage might've spilled more tea than intended about his short-lived marriage.

    A coseup of Lukas Gage smiling on the red carpet
    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    If you remember, last year, Lukas, 28, and Kim Kardashian's celebrity hairdresser, Chris Appleton, 40, surprised everyone when they revealed they were dating.

    Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton on the red carpet together
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    First, they sparked dating rumors in February with a series of Instagram photos. Then, they debuted their rumored relationship on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in March.

    Closeup of Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton on the Vanity Fair afterparty
    Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

    Chris confirmed the relationship on The Drew Barrymore Show in the same month.

    Then in April, the couple became engaged and married within weeks.

    Closeup of Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton
    Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Daily Front Row

    And then, Chris filed for divorce six months later, citing "irreconcilable differences" in November.

    Closeup of Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton
    Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

    Now that some time has passed, Lukas showed up to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to promote his new film Road House starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor, and he spilled a few droplets of tea about his six-month marriage.

    The cast of &quot;Road House&quot; on the red carpet
    Stuart C. Wilson / Stringer

    "I had a manic episode for six months. Those furry jackets..." Lukas said. "I don't know what literally went through my head, but we live, and we learn."

    Andy Cohen interviews guests, including Lukas, in a studio on &quot;Watch What Happens Live&quot;
    Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

     

    Andy asked the question most people probably were thinking about, about the real reason for the divorce, mentioning the rumors of infidelity.

    "There was no cheating. Oh. God, Andy, there's a three-letter thing that I signed," Lukas responded before trailing off and avoiding answering the rest of the question.

    Closeup of Lukas Gage
    Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

    To slightly change the subject, Andy suggested it was a little wild to get married after only dating someone for two months, and Lukas agreed.

    "That's how I roll. I'm a little impulsive. But that was probably one of the most unhinged things I've ever done in my life, and I'll probably have six other marriages."

    Closeup of Katie Maloney and Lukas Gage
    Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

    And, if you were curious about what in the world they were thinking wearing those fur coats during their spontaneous wedding (which aired on The Kardashians), Lukas cleared that up.

    Four people, one holding a microphone, engaging in an interview at an event. Two men in fur coats; one woman in a metallic dress
    Hulu

    "Literally, I don't know what went through my head. I don't know what happened. The fur coats were a horrible idea," he said. "I want to apologize to Shania Twain for wasting her time. We're still holding on to 'You're Still the One' after three weeks? That was unhinged."

    Shania Twain playing the guitar as Lukas, Chris, and Kim listen
    Hulu

    "That was the biggest waste of her time. But I love you, Shania. I'm really sorry about that."

    Closeup of Lukas Gage
    Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

    "Look, Kim's great. She was really sweet to fly us all out and take care of us and pay for everything," Lukas continued. "Yeah, sorry to Kim and Shania. I'm so sorry."

    While Lukas remained reserved about discussing the marriage overall, he was pretty blunt about his different hairstyle during the six-month escapade.

    "I'll just say that while that was happening, I never had my hair look like that before."

    Closeup of Lukas Gage
    Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

    Andy asked if "[his hair] never looked better," wondering if Chris did style him while they were together, and Lukas shut it down.

    Andy Cohen is seated smiling on the set of &quot;Watch What Happens Live,&quot; holding cue cards
    Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

    "No, it never looked worse," he said. "Someone accidentally put chemicals in the hair. I don't know what happened."

    Closeup of Lukas Gage
    Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Daily Front Row

    Stream Watch What Happens Live on Peacock.

    Stream Road House on Prime Video starting March 21.