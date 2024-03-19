Skip To Content
    Surprise! Jake Gyllenhaal And Conor McGregor Are Our Latest Puppy Interviewees, And It's Adorable

    I hope they go to Ireland together and do all the things they told us they want to do.

    Chelsea Stewart
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Mariam Balogun
    BuzzFeed Staff

    These two are Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor. They're in Road House together.

    A remake of the 1989 film of the same name, the movie follows an ex-UFC fighter-turned-bouncer who's hired to work at a rowdy roadhouse in the Florida Keys.

    In honor of its release, we had Jake and Conor come over to play with puppies while answering our big questions about the film (and probably yours, too).

    They told us all about their experience filming together, including their fitness routines and the huge fight scene previewed in the trailer.

    They also shared the dumbest ways they've been injured.

    Plus, their unorthodox family traditions, their favorite cartoons, and their favorite tattoos.

    Watch it all in the video now!

    Be sure to stream Road House on Prime Video starting on March 21, and if you're interested in adopting one of these sweet pups, check out North Shore Animal League America for more info!