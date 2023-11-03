It's that time of year...
Next week, People magazine will announce the 2023 *Sexiest Man Alive.*
Because it's somewhat of a tradition, let's look at who won this *coveted* award and what they look like today:
Mel Gibson when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1985 at 29:
Mark Harmon when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1986 at 35:
Harry Hamlin when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1987 at 36:
John F. Kennedy Jr. when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1988 at 28:
Sean Connery when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1989 at 59:
Tom Cruise when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1990 at 28:
Nick Nolte when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1992 at 51:
Richard Gere when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1993 at 44:
Keanu Reeves when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1994 at 30:
Brad Pitt when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1995 at 32:
Denzel Washington when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1996 at 42:
Denzel Washington now at 68:
George Clooney when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1997 at 36:
George Clooney now at 62:
Harrison Ford when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1998 at 56:
Richard Gere when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive (again) in 1999 at 50:
Brad Pitt when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive (again) in 2000 at 37:
Pierce Brosnan when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2001 at 48:
Pierce Brosnan now at 70:
Ben Affleck when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2002 at 30:
Johnny Depp when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2003 at 40:
Jude Law when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2004 at 32:
Matthew McConaughey when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2005 at 35:
Matthew McConaughey now at 53:
George Clooney when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive (again) in 2006 at 46:
George Clooney now at 62:
Matt Damon when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2007 at 37:
Hugh Jackman when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2008 at 40:
Johnny Depp when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive (again) in 2009 at 46:
Ryan Reynolds when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2010 at 34:
Bradley Cooper when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2011 at 36:
Bradley Cooper now at 48:
Channing Tatum when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2012 at 32:
Channing Tatum now at 43:
Adam Levine when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2013 at 34:
Chris Hemsworth when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2014 at 31:
Chris Hemsworth now at 40:
David Beckham when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2015 at 40:
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2016 at 44:
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson now at 51:
Blake Shelton when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2017 at 41:
Idris Elba when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2018 at 46:
John Legend when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2019 at 41:
Michael B. Jordan when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2020 at 33:
Michael B. Jordan now at 36:
Paul Rudd as People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2021 at 52:
And last (for now), Chris Evans as People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2022 at 41: