    There Have Been 34 Sexiest Men Alive Since 1985, And Here's What They Look Like Now

    The grip 2004 Jude Law had on every girl in my high school will never be matched.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's that time of year...

    Jimmy Kimmel standing by a screen with a People magazine cover showing a question mark above &quot;Sexiest Man Alive!&quot;
    Randy Holmes / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

    Next week, People magazine will announce the 2023 *Sexiest Man Alive.*

    Jimmy with a People magazine cover showing Chris Hemsworth as the Sexiest Man Alive
    Adam Rose / Getty Images

    Because it's somewhat of a tradition, let's look at who won this *coveted* award and what they look like today:

    Mel Gibson when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1985 at 29:

    Close-up of Mel in a suit and tie
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Mel Gibson now at 67:

    Close-up of Mel smiling with salt-and-pepper hair, mustache, and beard
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Mark Harmon when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1986 at 35:

    Close-up of Mark in a print shirt
    Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

    Mark Harmon now at 72:

    Close-up of Mark in a courtroom in a suit and tie from a TV show
    CBS Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    Harry Hamlin when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1987 at 36:

    Close-up of Harry in a tuxe and bow tie
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Harry Hamlin now at 72:

    Close-up of Harry in glasses and a jacket at a media event
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    John F. Kennedy Jr. when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1988 at 28:

    Close-up of John in a suit and tie
    Brownie Harris / Corbis via Getty Images

    He died in 1999 at 38.

    John walking outdoors with a German shepherd and wearing a sweater
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Sean Connery when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1989 at 59:

    Close-up of Sean with mustache
    Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    He died in 2020 at 90.

    Close-up of Sean smoking a cigarette
    Jewel Samad / AFP via Getty Images

    Tom Cruise when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1990 at 28:

    Close-up of Tom wearing a crewneck
    Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Tom Cruise now at 61:

    Close-up of Tom smiling at a media event
    Mike Coppola / WireImage / Getty Images

    Patrick Swayze when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1991 at 39:

    Close-up of Patrick smiling in a suit and tie
    Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    He died in 2009 at 57.

    Close-up of Patrick at a media event
    Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

    Nick Nolte when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1992 at 51:

    Close-up of Nick wearing glasses and dressed casually in jeans and a suit jacket and shirt
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Nick Nolte now at 82:

    Close-up of Nick in a suit jacket, shirt, and pants
    Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images / Getty Images

    Richard Gere when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1993 at 44:

    Close-up of Richard smiling in a suit and bow tie at a media event
    Darlene Hammond / Getty Images

    Richard Gere now at 74:

    Close-up of Richard smiling at a media event
    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    Keanu Reeves when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1994 at 30:

    Close-up of Keanu smiling and wearing a black suit, top, and pants
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic Inc. / Getty Images

    Keanu Reeves now at 59:

    Close-up of Keanu with a mustache and heavy beard and wearing a cap, suit jacket, T-shirt, and pants
    Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

    Brad Pitt when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1995 at 32:

    Close-up of Brad smiling in jeans, sweater, and open jacket
    Mirrorpix / Getty Images

    Brad Pitt now at 59:

    Close-up of Brad wearing a racing uniform
    Tim Goode — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

    Denzel Washington when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1996 at 42:

    Close-up of Denzel with Whitney Houston at a media event
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

    Denzel Washington now at 68:

    Close-up of Denzel smiling
    Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

    George Clooney when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1997 at 36:

    Close-up of George smiling in a role as a doctor
    NBC / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    George Clooney now at 62:

    Close-up of George at a podium at a media event
    Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for Entertainment Industry Foundation

    Harrison Ford when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1998 at 56:

    Close-up of Harrison smiling in a suit and tie
    Rose Hartman / Getty Images

    Harrison Ford now at 81:

    Close-up of Harrison in a suit and tie
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    Richard Gere when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive (again) in 1999 at 50:

    Close-up of Richard smiling and crouching on a red carpet wearing a shirt with rolled-up sleeves and pants
    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

    Richard Gere now at 74:

    Close-up of Richard smiling and wearing a T-shirt and jeans on the SAG-AFTRA picket line
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images

    Brad Pitt when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive (again) in 2000 at 37:

    Close-up of Brad smiling with longish hair
    Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

    Brad Pitt now at 59:

    Close-up of Brad in a suit and tie onstage at a microphone
    Stephane Cardinale — Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    Pierce Brosnan when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2001 at 48:

    Close-up of Pierce in a suit and tie
    Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Pierce Brosnan now at 70:

    Close-up of Pierce in a suit on the red carpet
    Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

    Ben Affleck when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2002 at 30:

    Close-up of Ben in a suit and tie with JLo at a media event
    Doug Kanter / AFP via Getty Images

    Ben Affleck now at 52:

    Close-up of Ben walking on a path in a sweater and jeans and wearing a takeout iced coffee
    Thecelebrityfinder / GC Images / Getty Images

    Johnny Depp when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2003 at 40:

    Close-up of Johnny in a pin-striped suit at a media event
    Matthew Peyton / Getty Images

    Johnny Depp now at 60:

    Close-up of Johnny in a three-piece suit at a media event
    Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

    Jude Law when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2004 at 32:

    Close-up of Jude smiling and waving in a suit and tie
    Sean Gallup / Getty Images


    Jude Law now at 50:

    Close-up of Jude with paparazzi behind him
    Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

    Matthew McConaughey when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2005 at 35:

    Close-up of Matthew wearing a casual shirt
    Peter Kramer / Getty Images

    Matthew McConaughey now at 53:

    Close-up of Matthew wearing a T-shirt at a media event
    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

    George Clooney when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive (again) in 2006 at 46:

    Close-up of George wearing a suit and tie with a curtain behind him
    Jemal Countess / WireImage / Getty Images

    George Clooney now at 62:

    Close-up of George wearing a suit and bow tie
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images

    Matt Damon when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2007 at 37:

    Close-up of Matt wearing a suit and tie
    George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images

    Matt Damon now at 53:

    Close-up of Matt wearing a suit and tie at a media event
    Noam Galai / Getty Images for Clinton Global Initiative

    Hugh Jackman when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2008 at 40:

    Close-up of Hugh smiling
    Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Hugh Jackman now at 55:

    Close-up of Hugh on a scooter and wearing a T-shirt and pants
    Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

    Johnny Depp when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive (again) in 2009 at 46:

    Close-up of Johnny in a suit at a media event
    George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images

    Johnny Depp now at 60:

    Close-up of Johnny onstage with a guitar
    Steve Thorne / Redferns / Getty Images

    Ryan Reynolds when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2010 at 34:

    Close-up of Ryan in front of a microphone holding an award and wearing a leather jacket
    Michael Caulfield / Getty Images

    Ryan Reynolds now at 47:

    Close-up of Ryan in a suit and tie at a media event
    Noam Galai / Getty Images

    Bradley Cooper when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2011 at 36:

    Close-up of Bradley smiling in a three-piece suit at a media event
    Ferdaus Shamim / WireImage / Getty Images

    Bradley Cooper now at 48:

    Close-up of Bradley wearing glasses and a coat
    Ignat / GC Images / Getty Images

    Channing Tatum when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2012 at 32:

    Close-up of Channing on a talk show in a suit and tie
    NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    Channing Tatum now at 43:

    Close-up of Channing in a suit at a media event
    James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

    Adam Levine when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2013 at 34:

    Close-up of Adam smiling in a suit and tie at a media event
    George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images

    Adam Levine now at 44:

    Close-up of Adam at a media event
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Chris Hemsworth when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2014 at 31:

    Close-up of Chris in a T-shirt, vest, and pants at a media event
    Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

    Chris Hemsworth now at 40:

    Close-up of Chris in a suit
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Netflix

    David Beckham when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2015 at 40:

    Close-up of David in a suit and tie at a media event
    Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    David Beckham now at 48:

    Close-up of David in a suit and tie at a media event
    Franck Fife / AFP via Getty Images

    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2016 at 44:

    Close-up of Dwayne smiling in a shirt and jacket at a media event
    Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson now at 51:

    Close-up of Dwayne smiling in a bow tie, shirt, and jacket at a media event
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Blake Shelton when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2017 at 41:

    Close-up of Blake sitting on The Voice
    NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    Blake Shelton now at 47:

    Close-up of Blake with Gwen Stefani in front of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
    Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

    Idris Elba when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2018 at 46:

    Close-up of Idris in a suit and tie waving with his now-wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba
    Wpa Pool / Getty Images

    Idris Elba now at 51:

    Close-up of Idris smiling in a T-shirt and holding a bottle of wine
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Porte Noire

    John Legend when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2019 at 41:

    Close-up of John smiling in a suit and bow tie at a media event
    NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    John Legend now at 44:

    Close-up of John smiling in a shirt and jacket
    Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images / Getty Images

    Michael B. Jordan when he was People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2020 at 33:

    Close-up of Michael smiling in a suit at a media event
    Aaron J. Thornton / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Michael B. Jordan now at 36:

    Close-up of Michael smiling in a suit
    Jun Sato / WireImage / Getty Images

    Paul Rudd as People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2021 at 52:

    Close-up of Paul smiling in a suit and tie at a media event
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images

    Paul Rudd now at 54:

    Close-up of Paul smiling in a suit and tie at a media event
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Chefs for Kids' Cancer

    And last (for now), Chris Evans as People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2022 at 41:

    Close-up of Chris smiling at a media event
    Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

    Chris Evans now at 42:

    Close-up of Chris sitting onstage at New York Comic Con
    Craig Barritt / Getty Images for ReedPop