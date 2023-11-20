Browse links
My poor bb love Stanley.
Prince William named 'sexiest bald man of 2023' according to study https://t.co/OEM9n7eETL— The Independent (@Independent) November 16, 2023
I demand a recount https://t.co/hjNC3VYZRU pic.twitter.com/jQTHrohA5u— Lander Hiott (@LanderHiott) November 17, 2023
WHAT HAPPENED TO RESPECT 🤨⁉️ https://t.co/AIqSFMUysE pic.twitter.com/MSmDxUlhKs— plastic off the sofa (@eris_cai) November 17, 2023
when christopher meloni exists???? not in this house https://t.co/a8jnshWiUZ pic.twitter.com/qAjTDoh3F7— 𝘥𝘢𝘯𝘪 (@andarnaurram) November 17, 2023
This again??? When Mark Strong was right there?? https://t.co/7YfX2uNrr1 pic.twitter.com/mXDQv35EjW— Fer | Izzy deserved better (@moonysmith81) November 17, 2023
he might be a prince but we know who's the real king in this competition https://t.co/9RVGmwRaN2 pic.twitter.com/rwlXqYHHfh— mysterio's ghost (taylor's version) (@rosesbatch) November 17, 2023
*laughs in Stanley Tucci* https://t.co/As4RtekIOj pic.twitter.com/EX7dLLbAjP— *¨*•SleighBeggy•*¨* (@s0wick3d) November 17, 2023
.... in what universe...? https://t.co/QSYoPvfWiS pic.twitter.com/70P0uso1AF— Jeremy (•_-) (@Reznorex) November 17, 2023
How much did the royal family pay for this shit? Lol https://t.co/BkSOCuRZQE pic.twitter.com/esbiRIuQ8i— Methuselah Honeysuckle (@dhoodson) November 17, 2023