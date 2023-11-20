Skip To Content
    Prince William Was Named The "Sexiest Bald Man" Alive, But Not Everyone Agrees, And They're Sharing Who Should Have The Title

    My poor bb love Stanley.

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    People of the online world fightin' mad.

    People holding torches in anger
    John M Lund Photography Inc / Getty Images

    This time, it's because Prince William was named "sexiest bald man" of 2023 by the marketing agency, Reboot.

    Jon Super-WPA Pool/Getty Images/ Twitter: @Independent
    Apparently, the list was based on Google searches for bald men with the words “shirtless” or “naked," so who knows?!

    Prince William is not a *wrong* winner; people just think there are bald men who are better.

    Fox

    Anyway, number two on the list is Vin Diesel.

    Closeup of Vin Diesel
    Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

    Number three is Jason Statham.

    Closeup of Jason Statham
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    Coming in at number four is Samuel L. Jackson.

    Closeup of Samuel L. Jackson
    Monica Schipper / Getty Images

    And to round out the top five is Jeff Bezos.

    Closeup of Jeff Bezos
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    Number six is Michael Jordan, number seven is Dwayne Johnson,  eight is Shemar Moore, nine is Shaq, and ten is Terry Crews.

    As I said, there were some interesting results here!!

    Fox

    The response has been immediate and passionate.

    Comedy Central/ Twitter: @LanderHiott

    What were they thinking?!

    Twitter: @eris_cai

    Where's Chris Meloni?

    NBC/ Twitter: @andarnaurram

    What about Mark Strong?

    Twitter: @moonysmith81

    Hell, even Pitbull is missing!

    Twitter: @rosesbatch

    The biggest and most glaring omission is Stanley Tucci.

    Twitter: @s0wick3d

    I mean, COME ON?!

    Closeup of Stanley Tucci
    Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

    No offense to these men, but let's get that recount going.

    Peacock/ Twitter: @Reznorex

    I simply want to some Stanley Tucci inclusion.

    Fox/ Twitter: @dhoodson