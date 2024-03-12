Hot Topic
The year was 2017.
And they announced the wrong Best Picture at the Oscars.
Yes, that mess.
If you remember, presenters accidentally said that La La Land won the award and then quickly realized it was actually Moonlight.
This was the old envelope:
And here is the new one:
As you can see, they changed the font and size:
They also moved the category to the top of the envelope:
It's just much more streamlined.
