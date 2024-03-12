Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge
  • Oscars badge

A Tweet Showing The New Vs. Old Oscars Envelope Is Going Viral Because It Shows Why They Messed Up So Badly In 2017

"I feel like the new version just makes so much more sense, like duh."

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024

The year was 2017.

Two individuals wearing 2017 New Year&#x27;s Eve glasses and festive hats, smiling at a crowded event
Noam Galai / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got engaged.

Meghan and Harry walk hand in hand in snow, wearing winter attire with hats and boots
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Kendall Jenner ushered in world peace by giving a Pepsi to a police officer.

Pepsi
Hot Topic
The Oscars have finally arrived! Keep up with the losers, winners, and best dressed celebs right here.
Check out our Oscars coverage

And they announced the wrong Best Picture at the Oscars.

Person holding an envelope and Oscar award with a card stating &quot;MOONLIGHT&quot; as Best Picture, names Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner as producers
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Yes, that mess.

Audience members in formal attire applauding enthusiastically at an event
Christopher Polk / Getty Images

If you remember, presenters accidentally said that La La Land won the award and then quickly realized it was actually Moonlight.

Group of people onstage at an awards ceremony, cheering for a person holding a trophy
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Now a post showing the old vs. new envelope is going viral because it shows how they've changed things up since then.

NBC / Twitter: @searchlightpics / Via Twitter: @lipastone

This was the old envelope:

Oscars card reading Emma Stone &quot;La La Land&quot; for Best Actress held up
NBC / Via Twitter: @lipastone

And here is the new one:

Hand holding an envelope labeled &quot;ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE&quot; with &quot;EMMA STONE&quot; and &quot;OSCARS&quot; written inside
Twitter: @searchlightpics / Via Twitter: @lipastone

As you can see, they changed the font and size:

Two hands holding an Oscar envelope for &quot;Actress in a Leading Role&quot; with &quot;Emma Stone&quot; and &quot;Poor Things&quot; written inside
NBC / Twitter: @searchlightpics / Via Twitter: @lipastone

They also moved the category to the top of the envelope:

Top: a hand holding an Oscar&#x27;s &quot;La La Land&quot; Best Actress card; bottom: a card reading &quot;Actress in a Leading Role, Emma Stone, Poor Things&quot;
NBC / Twitter: @searchlightpics / Via Twitter: @lipastone

It's just much more streamlined.

Top: &quot;Oscars Emma La Land&quot; Best Actress card; bottom: &quot;Actress in a Leading Role, Emma Stone, Poor Things&quot; on an Oscar envelope
NBC / Twitter: @searchlightpics / Via Twitter: @lipastone

As this person said, "I feel like the new version just makes so much more sense, like duh."

Twitter: @boymarcopolo
Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
We see you lurking 👀
Join an Oscars conversation instead.
See the Discussions