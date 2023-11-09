Browse links
*Throws jewels off of the Titanic Old Rose style*
You still can’t sit with us. 💅 #MeanGirls is only in theatres January 12. pic.twitter.com/Ex0M7iPnrj— Mean Girls (@MeanGirls) November 8, 2023
wait a second 🤨🥲 pic.twitter.com/XZB7I8iHLd— Alp (@alplicable) November 8, 2023
this isn’t YOUR MOTHER’S mean girls ?????? I have been assaulted https://t.co/4xkGBKpgDg pic.twitter.com/enmcZ2nD9R— yinrun is the baddest x (@heyfuglies) November 8, 2023
"this isn't your mother's mean girls" not them wanting to put me in a home at the age of 27 omfg https://t.co/4P5PFGx7r7— Britt ✨ (@hadyoubigtime) November 8, 2023
"This isn't your mother's Mean Girls"? Bold of them to assume millennials had children. https://t.co/frMmCosmFA— 𝕕𝕖𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕥𝕪'𝕤 𝕔𝕙𝕚𝕝𝕕 (@fake_estate_) November 8, 2023
"This isn't your mother's Mean Girls" is a truly chilling phrase https://t.co/9wOPUWFBPK— derpo377 (@derpo377) November 8, 2023
“This isn’t your mother’s Mean Girls”— Matthew Choi (@matthewichoi) November 8, 2023
That’s just bullying. https://t.co/CjI0RLaFxi
Is Mean Girls trolling me with ‘this isn’t your mother’s Mean Girls’?? How old am I??? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sAVpfn0ybs— Jacinta 💙 (@jacintadawn) November 8, 2023