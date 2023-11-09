Skip To Content
The New "Mean Girls" Movie's Tagline Is Causing Millennials To Absolutely Melt Down

*Throws jewels off of the Titanic Old Rose style*

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

The trailer for the Mean Girls musical movie came out today!

Paramount Pictures/ youtube.com

It's the talk of the town, and I've picked up on people discussing two things.

Paramount Pictures/ Twitter: @MeanGirls

The first is the fact that there's literally no music in the trailer, which is weird because it's a MUSICAL.

Screenshot from the &quot;Mean Girls&quot; musical movie
Paramount Pictures

The second is the tagline:

&quot;This isn&#x27;t your mother&#x27;s mean girls&quot;
Paramount Pictures

Yep, they're calling you old.

Twitter: @alplicable

Millennials are melting down.

PBS/ Paramount Pictures/ Twitter: @heyfuglies

From "Not them wanting to put me in a home at the age of 27"...

Paramount Pictures/ Twitter: @hadyoubigtime

... to "Bold of them to assume millennials have children."

Paramount Pictures/Twitter: @fake_estate_

It's honestly a "chilling phrase."

Paramount Pictures/Twitter: @derpo377

And frankly, what the hell, Tina Fey?! That's just straight-up cruel.

Paramount Pictures/Twitter: @matthewichoi

Like, they must be trolling.

Paramount Pictures/ Twitter: @jacintadawn

Anyway, see ya at the old folks home! <3

20th Century Fox