Just when you thought you'd seen the last of Kim Kardashian's over-the-top Christmas decorations, I'm here to show you the GRAND finale.
But before I show you that, let me catch you up on all of her 1% shenanigans...
This year, Kim decorated her hallway with tons of Christmas trees.
Her color scheme for the living room was beige on beige on beige.
She also filled her expensive bathtub with chocolate for a super elaborate Elf On The Shelf gag.
And her gift wrap of choice was cotton fabric.
That brings us to the most over-the-top thing she's done yet: Her backyard.
Kim filled her southern California home with snow.
No, this isn't some town in Wyoming... this is Calabasas, California.
Kim showed off her snowy yard on Instagram.
"You guys, this is pure magic," she said.
"There's snow everywhere, and it just looks so beautiful and so lit up."
Beautiful and lit up? Yes. Ridiculously expensive? Also yes. Am I kind of jealous? For sure.
Now excuse me while I light my $3.99 Trader Joe's pine candle and call it a day.