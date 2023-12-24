Skip To Content
Kim Kardashian's Snow-Covered Backyard Is Easily The Most Absurd Thing She's Ever Done For Christmas

This is some Richie Rich-level stuff.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Just when you thought you'd seen the last of Kim Kardashian's over-the-top Christmas decorations, I'm here to show you the GRAND finale.

Ajr_images / Getty Images

But before I show you that, let me catch you up on all of her 1% shenanigans...

This year, Kim decorated her hallway with tons of Christmas trees.

@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/kimkardashian/3264679135837622090/

Her color scheme for the living room was beige on beige on beige.

@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

She also filled her expensive bathtub with chocolate for a super elaborate Elf On The Shelf gag.

@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

And her gift wrap of choice was cotton fabric.

@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @kimkardashian

That brings us to the most over-the-top thing she's done yet: Her backyard.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Kim filled her southern California home with snow.

@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/kimkardashian/3264679135837622090/

No, this isn't some town in Wyoming... this is Calabasas, California.

@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/kimkardashian/3264679135837622090/

Kim showed off her snowy yard on Instagram.

@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/kimkardashian/3264679135837622090/

"You guys, this is pure magic," she said.

@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/kimkardashian/3264679135837622090/

"There's snow everywhere, and it just looks so beautiful and so lit up."

@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/kimkardashian/3264679135837622090/

Beautiful and lit up? Yes. Ridiculously expensive? Also yes. Am I kind of jealous? For sure.

@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/kimkardashian/3264679135837622090/

Now excuse me while I light my $3.99 Trader Joe's pine candle and call it a day.

@kimkardashian/ Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stories/kimkardashian/3264679135837622090/