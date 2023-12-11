Skip To Content
    Kim Kardashian Showed Her 2023 Christmas Decor, And It's About As Minimalistic As You'd Expect

    Nothing says "holiday cheer" like beige stockings!

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I have no idea if I've somehow ended up on #ChristmasTok or if this is an actually popular topic of discussion, but my feed has been inundated with people arguing against minimalist holiday decor. Hell, you'd be forgiven for thinking that woman who spray-painted her toddler's Christmas tree beige was inciting some kind of personal attack.

    A Christmas tree in someone&#x27;s living room
    CreativaStudio / Getty Images

    Of course, people are allowed to do whatever they want in their homes. But we're here, aren't we! So let's talk about the Queen of spooky minimalism: Kim Kardashian.

    Closeup of Kim Kardashian
    Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

    Kim has already graced us with a look at her bathroom decor, which features a ton of lit-up trees waiting outside.

    Kim&#x27;s bathroom Christmas decorations
    Kim Kardashian / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en

    Earlier today, Kim posted video footage of her sitting room and hallway. It's worth noting that piano music was playing in the background, courtesy of Philip Cornish, as Kim hires him to play festive music in December.

    Philip playing piano in the background of Kim&#x27;s house
    Kim Kardashian / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en

    Let's start with the hallway. I'd wager that there are at least a dozen bare, snowy trees lined up here.

    Screenshot from Kim&#x27;s Instagram
    Kim Kardashian / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en

    The main Christmas tree by the piano similarly sports some warm lights, with nary a gaudy bauble or strand of tinsel to be seen.

    closeup of Kim&#x27;s tree
    Kim Kardashian / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en

    Then, what I personally think is the pièce de résistance: beige stockings.

    Kim&#x27;s beige living room
    Kim Kardashian / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en

    In previous years, there have been six beige stockings, so one must assume that Ye's has been taken down this year.

    closeup of Kim&#x27;s stockings
    Kim Kardashian / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en

    There is some color elsewhere in the house, as North recently showed a pink Christmas tree over on her joint TikTok with Kim.

    North West standing in front of the Christmas decorations
    Kim and North / Via tiktok.com

    Well, it's a lot more cheerful than the cotton wool collection of 2021!

    Kim&#x27;s Christmas decorations
    Kim and North / Via tiktok.com

    Happy Holidays!

