Kim Kardashian Showed Her 2023 Christmas Decor, And It's About As Minimalistic As You'd Expect

I have no idea if I've somehow ended up on #ChristmasTok or if this is an actually popular topic of discussion, but my feed has been inundated with people arguing against minimalist holiday decor. Hell, you'd be forgiven for thinking that woman who spray-painted her toddler's Christmas tree beige was inciting some kind of personal attack.
Of course, people are allowed to do whatever they want in their homes. But we're here, aren't we! So let's talk about the Queen of spooky minimalism: Kim Kardashian.
Kim has already graced us with a look at her bathroom decor, which features a ton of lit-up trees waiting outside.
Earlier today, Kim posted video footage of her sitting room and hallway. It's worth noting that piano music was playing in the background, courtesy of Philip Cornish, as Kim hires him to play festive music in December.
Let's start with the hallway. I'd wager that there are at least a dozen bare, snowy trees lined up here.
The main Christmas tree by the piano similarly sports some warm lights, with nary a gaudy bauble or strand of tinsel to be seen.
Then, what I personally think is the pièce de résistance: beige stockings.
In previous years, there have been six beige stockings, so one must assume that Ye's has been taken down this year.
There is some color elsewhere in the house, as North recently showed a pink Christmas tree over on her joint TikTok with Kim.
Well, it's a lot more cheerful than the cotton wool collection of 2021!
Happy Holidays!
Stream old episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Peacock and new ones on Hulu.