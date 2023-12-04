Kim Kardashian Decorates Her Bathroom By Season, And I Actually Really Like This Year's Christmas Aesthetic

Kim Kardashian loves to dress up her weird, creepy mansion for the holidays.
She loves a good pile of pumpkins for Halloween.
And she's obsessed with her tampon-looking Whoville Christmas decorations.
But I'm not here to talk about her buttplug-looking holiday decor. I'm here to talk about her bathroom.
Kim's bathroom is the size of my entire apartment.
She decorates outside the enormous windows depending on the season.
In the summer, there's a tropical forest.
In the fall, she goes for more of a wheat aesthetic.
And now she revealed her winter bathroom landscape.
It's a forest of Christmas trees.
Honestly, it's kind of lit.
I'd be lying if I said it wasn't cool!!
In equally relatable news, Kim also shared that her pianist has returned for the month of December to play music for them.
Now excuse me while I buy my $3.99 pine-scented candle from Trader Joe's and call it a day.