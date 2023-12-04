Skip To Content
    Kim Kardashian Decorates Her Bathroom By Season, And I Actually Really Like This Year's Christmas Aesthetic

    Okay, I actually like how festive this is.

    Matt Stopera
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Kim Kardashian loves to dress up her weird, creepy mansion for the holidays.

    Kim and a man standing in a bare hallway in her house
    She loves a good pile of pumpkins for Halloween.

    Kim&#x27;s Halloween pumpkins stacked in a corner
    And she's obsessed with her tampon-looking Whoville Christmas decorations.

    But I'm not here to talk about her buttplug-looking holiday decor. I'm here to talk about her bathroom.

    a large fluffy thing that looks like a q tip
    Kim's bathroom is the size of my entire apartment.

    Kim Kardashian&#x27;s bathroom which has a deep square bathtub and a massive shower with glass doors
    She decorates outside the enormous windows depending on the season.

    Two chairs by the floor-to-ceiling windows in Kim&#x27;s bathroom
    In the summer, there's a tropical forest.

    Kim&#x27;s bathroom decor
    In the fall, she goes for more of a wheat aesthetic.

    That's fresh lavender.

    And now she revealed her winter bathroom landscape.

    Closeup of Kim Kardashian
    It's a forest of Christmas trees.

    The lit-up Christmas trees outside the window with the caption, &quot;My happy place&quot;
    Honestly, it's kind of lit.

    Kim&#x27;s Christmas decorations in her bathroom
    I'd be lying if I said it wasn't cool!!

    Kim&#x27;s Christmas tree display
    In equally relatable news, Kim also shared that her pianist has returned for the month of December to play music for them.

    A man with the IG handle @ phill the keys playing the piano in Kim&#x27;s home
    Now excuse me while I buy my $3.99 pine-scented candle from Trader Joe's and call it a day.

    Closeup of Kim Kardashian
