Kim Kardashian Shared The Unconventional Way She's Wrapping Presents This Year, And It's Actually Pretty Cool

Welcome to the 77th post about Kim Kardashian's 2023 holiday decorations.
I know you're absolutely THRILLED to be here.
For those who don't follow every design change in Kim Kardashian's $50 million abandoned-morgue-inspired house, let me fill you in...
This year, Kim decorated her hallway with tons of Christmas trees.
She has an entirely beige color scheme for her living room decorations.
How festive!
She's also been getting into the whole Elf On The Shelf thing. Yesterday, she shared a video of her expensive bathtub filled with chocolate.
And now, I'm *blessing* you with some more KK intel, specifically how she wraps her presents.
She's going with fabric.
"I just wanted to show you guys that I used Skims cotton fabric for my wrapping this year, and I'm gonna re-use it," she said on Instagram.
"When everyone opens it, I'm gonna take the fabric and re-use [it] on stuff I make for my family," she said. "I thought it was a really fun and cool to have something you can re-use over and over again."
She's right about the reusable thing, but I just want to know about this "stuff" she makes for her family.
Maybe she can use it to clean up her chocolate bathtub.