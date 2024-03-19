Here's How Everyone Is Reacting To Those New Kate Middleton Farm Shop Pictures
It's never-ending.
The video kind of looked like this but blurrier, grainier, and cloudier because it's the UK.
As with everything involving the Princess of Wales lately, people were skeptical.
Kensington Palace: Ok, here she is at a shop, will you lot stop with the conspiracies now?— Gwdihŵ 🦉 (@youwouldknow) March 19, 2024
Everyone: pic.twitter.com/kzyMdhL4RV
As this person said, "The Kate Middleton story is fascinating because every attempt to make it better is making it worse. "
The Kate Middleton story is fascinating because every attempt to make it better is making it worse lmao— LINA (@agirlcalledlina) March 18, 2024
Because conspiracy theories won't end until we get a straight-to-camera video of Kate holding a newspaper with the date, here's how people reacted to the new pictures...
1.
Breaking: Kate Middleton has been spotted traversing an ancient tomb, onlookers said she appeared “happy” and “relaxed” pic.twitter.com/YW77bmfAYS— Gwdihŵ 🦉 (@youwouldknow) March 19, 2024
2.
Me after over analyzing every photo and conspiracy theory about Kate Middleton pic.twitter.com/3k0lRkr58g— Lucy on the Ground (@lucyontheg) March 18, 2024
3.
Next they will say this photo was edited. pic.twitter.com/2RFOxpNUJ2— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) March 19, 2024
4.
Today, but also every other day pic.twitter.com/wKROMTKfsi— Norm Charlatan (@normcharlatan) March 18, 2024
5.
Kate Middleton catching up on the viral tweets and news stories when William lets her leave the Windsor farm shop and gives her phone back pic.twitter.com/6UxXweFddF— Rhys (@rhysrmann) March 18, 2024
6.
Me in 1997 https://t.co/ibmfbJ4JlS pic.twitter.com/vTvqaFiJrT— James Stapes (@MrJamesStapes) March 19, 2024
7.
the royal family: please leave princess kate alone she is recovering from very serious abdominal surgery— Ma Teo (@lazzari_mets) March 19, 2024
kate outside the farm shop:
pic.twitter.com/6HqpKjHLw5
8.
the royal family: please leave princess kate alone she is recovering from a very serious abdominal surgery— ari🍉 (@zegleranidala) March 18, 2024
kate outside the farm shop:
pic.twitter.com/RIQCZ5lcOE
9.
My bf when I told him someone took a video of Kate at the farm shop pic.twitter.com/wzPHLL7LyQ— Luke Neve (@LukeMNeve) March 18, 2024
10.
Is a farm shop where you shop for farms? Or where they farm shops? pic.twitter.com/xJ9VEpdCRf— plsfeedtheplants (@jeffsendejar) March 19, 2024
11.
Kate tucking into the Jam scones she got at the farm shop yesterday laughing at this absolute hysteria! pic.twitter.com/84i7cfzfuE— Ali (@Its_Aliiiiiiii) March 19, 2024
12.
Any photos of Kate buying 6 eggs and a pound of bacon from the farm shop yet? #whereskate— Eric dunn (@Ericdun19416783) March 18, 2024
13.
the royal family: please leave kate alone she is recovering from very serious abdominal surgery— St. Olaf Stories (@StOlafStories) March 19, 2024
kate outside the farm shop: pic.twitter.com/UYwYmy61e4
14.
Kate Middleton has been filmed outside a farm shop in Windsor. Reports say she is looking well and in good spirits. pic.twitter.com/QIUFKWtTTL— Grace (@graceyldn) March 18, 2024
15.
Princess Kate STUNS in new video from the farmers market pic.twitter.com/3Yk17TPu0w— James (@jamestroe) March 19, 2024
16.
So I can confirm, live from Windsor Farm Shop, that the pods are still here and so are the lights/decorations. I commented to staff I thought it’d be busy due to our famous guests. They just laughed 🤷♀️ Spent £12.67 I didn’t need to as well. Receipt attached 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2iLTH3V8EI— Debs 🌸 (@WindsorDebs) March 19, 2024
17.
Kensington Palace: Kate Middleton is recovering after abdominal surgery.— Christopher Bouzy (spoutible.com/cbouzy) (@cbouzy) March 19, 2024
Kate Middleton this weekend: pic.twitter.com/ze8Ss5cWVT
18.
the Palace intern leaking yet more dodgy low-res footage of Not Kate and only throwing more fuel on the conspiracy fires pic.twitter.com/YdFVLwTUNT— take another little reece of my heart now baby 💕 (@connolly_reece) March 18, 2024
19.
🚨BREAKING🚨 New images emerge of a healthy #CatherinePrincessOfWales following her and William's farm shop visit. #RoyalAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/OTyS5lKQf1— Indy Left : 23 #IndyLeftNetwork (@IndyLeft23) March 18, 2024
20.
Doctors: Kate, you are recovering from seriousness abdominal surgery. We suggest you don’t visit any farm shops.— Grace (@graceyldn) March 18, 2024
Kate: pic.twitter.com/P5WpZkug1G
21. And lastly...
Kate Middleton breaks cover: Smiling Princess of Wales is pictured during visit to farm shop in image that will silence the conspiracy theorists pic.twitter.com/efYvhfmFzF— don’t dog the bounty hunter (@allhatnoplay) March 18, 2024