    Here's How Everyone Is Reacting To Those New Kate Middleton Farm Shop Pictures

    It's never-ending.

    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Yesterday, TMZ posted a video of Kate Middleton and Prince William leaving a farm shop in the UK.

    The video kind of looked like this but blurrier, grainier, and cloudier because it's the UK.

    Wooden stand with a variety of fresh produce and a sign promoting sustainable gardening, along with two stick figures, each holding a bag
    Solstock / Getty Images

    As with everything involving the Princess of Wales lately, people were skeptical.

    Twitter: @youwouldknow

    As this person said, "The Kate Middleton story is fascinating because every attempt to make it better is making it worse. "

    Twitter: @agirlcalledlina

    Because conspiracy theories won't end until we get a straight-to-camera video of Kate holding a newspaper with the date, here's how people reacted to the new pictures...

    1.

    Twitter: @youwouldknow

    2.

    Twitter: @lucyontheg

    3.

    Twitter: @NoContextBrits

    4.

    Fox / Via Twitter: @normcharlatan

    5.

    StudioCanal / Via Twitter: @rhysrmann

    6.

    Paramount Pictures / Via Twitter: @MrJamesStapes

    7.

    Twitter: @lazzari_mets

    8.

    Twitter: @zegleranidala

    9.

    Twitter: @LukeMNeve

    10.

    Twitter: @jeffsendejar

    11.

    Twitter: @Its_Aliiiiiiii

    12.

    Twitter: @Ericdun19416783

    13.

    Twitter: @StOlafStories

    14.

    NBC / Via Twitter: @graceyldn

    15.

    HBO / Via Twitter: @jamestroe

    16.

    Twitter: @WindsorDebs

    17.

    Twitter: @cbouzy

    18.

    Twitter: @connolly_reece

    19.

    Twitter: @IndyLeft23

    20.

    Twitter: @graceyldn

    21. And lastly...

    Twitter: @allhatnoplay