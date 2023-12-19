Skip To Content
Julianne Moore Shares A Disturbing Food Opinion — Like, I Wouldn't Admit That If I Were Her

I'm NOT with her.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Julianne Moore is currently on a press tour for her Netflix movie May December.

Julianne with costar Charles Melton
Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Netflix

While her performance in that movie was great, one opinion she divulged on this press tour is NOT.

Close-up of Julianne at a media event
Joe Maher / Joe Maher / Getty Images

It's about mashed potatoes.

A small bowl of mashed potatoes
Ws Studio / Getty Images

Julianne Moore hates mashed potatoes!

Close-up of Julianne smiling
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

She went seriously off on the starchy spuds in an interview for the Happy Sad Confused podcast:

Twitter: @seohyungsmoore

"Why do people like mashed potatoes?" she asks. "It's mush. It's MUSH."

Close-up of Julianne seated and speaking onstage
Happy Sad Confused

"Is it the consistency?" the host asks. "It's all of it!" she answered.

Close-up of Julianne seated and speaking onstage
Happy Sad Confused

"I know people love them, but it's just mashed mush!" the Oscar-winning actor screamed.

Close-up of Julianne seated and speaking onstage
Happy Sad Confused

So there you have it: Julianne Moore is a mashed potato hater.

Woman saying &quot;I rebuke it in the name of the Lord!&quot;
ABC

What a truly dark-sided opinion.

Woman looking disgusted and saying &quot;It&#x27;s dark-sided&quot;
ABC