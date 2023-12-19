Julianne Moore is currently on a press tour for her Netflix movie May December.
While her performance in that movie was great, one opinion she divulged on this press tour is NOT.
It's about mashed potatoes.
Julianne Moore hates mashed potatoes!
"Why do people like mashed potatoes?" she asks. "It's mush. It's MUSH."
"Is it the consistency?" the host asks. "It's all of it!" she answered.
"I know people love them, but it's just mashed mush!" the Oscar-winning actor screamed.
So there you have it: Julianne Moore is a mashed potato hater.
What a truly dark-sided opinion.